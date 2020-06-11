Bridget Simmonds disappearance: 'I don't want to believe she's dead', says friend

Bridget Simmonds was last seen at a Countdown store in February 2019.

"I'll be alright" were the last words missing woman Bridget Simmonds said to her close friend before she disappeared.

Simmonds, then aged 42, was last seen in Whangārei on February 23, 2019 and was reported missing by her family on March 6, 2019.

Police now suspect foul play and have been searching Simmonds' ex-partner's property at Parakao, west of Whangārei, where she was last seen.

supplied Bridget Odelle Simmonds often used to hitchhike - as far as Whangarei to Auckland's Starship Hospital - before she went missing.

"I've heard rumours that she's dead but I don't want to believe it because she was my best friend. I never wanted to believe anything like that would happen to her," her friend said.

Police will not confirm if Simmonds' disappearance is being treated as a suspected homicide, but have said they have "grave concerns" something sinister has happened to her.

Her close friend said she often worried for Simmonds' safety because she frequently hitchhiked, and warned her to be careful just before she disappeared.

"The last thing I said to her was, 'you be careful hitching'," said the friend, who asked to remain anonymous.

"She said, 'I've done it for a while, I'll be alright'. And then we hugged and that was the last that I saw of her."

SUPPLIED Bridget Simmonds, described as having a "big heart", has not been seen for more than a year.

Simmonds had planned to see her mother in Kerikeri and then her teenage son, who was getting treatment for leukaemia at Starship Hospital in Auckland, the friend said.

"She would hitchhike down to Auckland to see him every week – her son was her world, basically."

Simmonds spent the night with her mother, Carol Callen, in Kerikeri, who dropped her off at Countdown Regent in Whangārei on February 23, 2019.

Police now believe Simmonds caught at taxi from Countdown to the Parakao property.

The friend said Simmonds' phone was broken, and she was holding on to the hope that was the reason she hadn't been in touch.

NZ police/supplied Police search around a property in Parakao, west of Whangarei, in relation to the disappearance of Bridget Simmonds.

The friend confirmed Simmonds had been beaten up in the weeks before her disappearance and had been asked to leave the Otaika Accommodation Park because of some trouble there.

But she said Simmonds had a big heart and was "really funny".

"She would go out of her way to do anything for anyone ... Why would anybody want to hurt her?"

The friend said she felt for Simmonds' family – especially her mother and two children – and she hoped police were successful in their search.

"I hope and pray that they find her. No matter if it's good or bad, I just want her found."

Denise Piper/Stuff Bridget Simmonds lived at this cabin at the Otaika Accommodation Park until a few weeks before her disappearance.

Sandra Haggerty, a childhood friend of Simmonds, also hoped justice would be delivered.

"All I would like to say is, I hope the scum that hurt my friend is locked up never to see daylight ever again," she said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about Simmonds' disappearance to get in touch by calling a dedicated investigation line on 09 430 4555. This line will be manned weekdays 8am until 5pm, or people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 outside these hours.