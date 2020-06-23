Man sentenced to five years, three months, jail for stabbing police dog in Northland

Caesar didn't receive any major damage from the attack and was expected to make a full recovery.

A Northland man has been sentenced to more than five years jail for stabbing police dog Caesar twice in the head, trying to ram police cars, aggravated burglary and other related offences.

Adam Tipene, 32, was charged with eight offences from a high-speed police chase and burglary in Whangārei in December 2018.

Police dog Caesar was stabbed twice in the head while trying to detain Tipene, but made a full recovery and went on to win a prestigious national award with his handler Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak.

Tipene pleaded guilty to all charges part-way through his jury trial in February.

Denise Piper/Stuff Adam Tipene was sentenced to five years, three months jail for aggravated burglary and stabbing police dog Caesar in the Whangārei District Court on Tuesday.

In the Whangārei District Court on Tuesday, Judge John McDonald sentenced Tipene to a total of five years, three months jail, with a non-parole period of 60 per cent of his sentence.

The full list of charges are unlawfully using motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving, aggravated assault (for using a car against police officer), unlawfully interfering with a motorcycle, aggravated burglary using a knife, unlawfully wounding a police dog and resisting police.

The incidents occurred on December 22, 2018 and began with a high-speed police chase from the centre of Whangārei through to Whangārei Heads.

Tipene at times tried to reverse into the police cars that were following him in order to get away.

NZ POLICE Caesar the police dog and handler with Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak went on to win a police award after Caesar recovered from the stabbing.

The chase ended when the car crashed at Mount Tiger and Tipene took off on foot into dense bush. Police tried to use dogs to track him without success.

But later that morning, police dog handler Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak, who was in the area checking it was safe, was called to a burglary at a rural house near the crash site.

He arrived to find Tipene arguing with the terrified occupants, demanding money and a vehicle, and grabbing a kitchen knife in a threatening way.

When the dog handler arrived, Tipene got on to the roof of the house and refused to stop as ordered.

Van Der Kwaak lifted Caesar onto the roof to "arrest" Tipene and the dog was stabbed twice in the head.

Despite his injuries, Caesar continued to help his handler, and Tipene was eventually apprehended with the help of the dog and the house's occupants.

NZ POLICE Caesar was stabbed twice in the head but made a full recovery.

'YOU DIDN'T GIVE A TOSS', JUDGE SAYS

Judge McDonald told Tipene his driving was appalling and his actions were dangerous and reckless.

"You didn't give a toss about the police or any other road user at the time," he told Tipene at the sentencing.

The judge said the 111 call by the "petrified" house occupant was one of the most chilling he had ever heard.

Tipene then went on to deliberately arm himself with a knife, which was "extremely dangerous", McDonald said.

"One wonders what would've happened had the officer not turned up."

It was only by good fortune that Caesar was not killed or more seriously injured, and the incident had a lasting impact on handler Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak.

"He never thought he would find himself in a situation where an offender such as you would want to kill his police dog in order to escape."

McDonald said police dogs have the same status as police officers, and Tipene's sentence also needed to reflect the danger of the police chase.

Stuff Caeser had the summer of 2018 off duty to recover from the incident which left his life hanging in the balance.

POLICE DOG'S LIFE WAS 'TOUCH-AND-GO'

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said staff attending the incident were courageous and professional despite the "challenging and dangerous" situation.

Police were often called to volatile and fast-moving situations, and this incident was no different, he said.

"It is fortunate that neither Constable Van Der Kwaak nor Caesar were critically or fatally wounded that night.

"For a time it was touch-and-go for Caesar, but thankfully he made a full recovery."

Superintendent Hill extended his gratitude to the victims of the burglary and the "outstanding work" by veterinarians who assisted Constable Van Der Kwaak and Ceaser after the incident.

The pair have since attended more than 500 emergency jobs.

Last year, Constable Van Der Kwaak, another police officer and a member of the public were awarded a District Commander's Commendation for their efforts during the incident.