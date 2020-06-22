Police investigate two Northland shootings

Police are investigating the two Northland incidents and are still searching for 19-year-old David Mane.

Police are investigating what appears to be two shootings in the Northland region over the last two days.

In the first incident, a man was seriously injured in a firearms incident in the small town of Moerewa on Saturday.

Police are searching for 19-year-old David Mane in relation to that incident and issued a public appeal on Sunday calling for his whereabouts.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said Mane had not been found and police enquiries to locate him were ongoing. Mane is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Stuff-co-nz David Mane is wanted: Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE:

* Auckland police shooting: Surviving officer discharged from hospital

* Police search for David Mane after person hurt in firearms incident in Northland

* Investigation after person arrives at North Shore Hospital with gunshot wounds

* Man arrives at Northland hospital with gunshot wound to foot, police investigate



The victim has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

In the second incident, police were called to Whangārei Heads at about 2pm on Sunday afternoon after a man was injured from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Whangārei Hospital by St John ambulance with moderate injuries.

A police spokesperson said police carried out a scene examination of an address on Ocean Beach Rd and enquiries are ongoing.

Armed police ran a roadblock in Whangārei Heads on Sunday afternoon in relation to the incident.

Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

The incidents follow the fatal shooting of Auckland police officer Matthew Hunt in West Auckland on Friday.

STUFF Police paid tribute to fallen officer Matthew Hunt at a press conference in Henderson on Sunday June 21.

Also in Auckland, a person suffered gunshot wounds on Saturday on the North Shore.

Police are also investigating a man who turned up to Whangārei Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot on June 8.