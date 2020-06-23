Murder victim's sister still traumatised over stabbing death

Christopher Kane Te Kawa Simeon appears at the High Court in Auckland for sentencing, after earlier admitting to murdering Toi Matue.

A man has confronted his cousin's killer in court, telling him to imagine one of his loved ones in the place of his dead cousin.

Scott Talua became emotional as he told Christopher Kane Te Kawa Simeon of the horrific pain that the murder had caused his family.

Simeon earlier admitted murdering Toi Matue at a house on Auckland's North Shore in May, 2019.

On Tuesday, Justice Gerard van Bohemen sentenced the 27-year-old to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years and nine months.

Stuff-co-nz Police at the Weatherly Rd scene, soon after the murder of Toi Matue, in May, 2019.

The court heard how Simeon and Matue had been drinking and fighting in town before heading to a house on the North Shore.

After punching each other in the living room, Simeon was taken to the bathroom to clean blood off him but instead of ending it there, Simeon went to the kitchen and picked up two knives before returning to the living room. He stabbed Matue four times.

Talua choked back tears as he read the victim impact statement of Matue's sister, Fesilafai Matue, at the High Court in Auckland. He told Simeon to imagine that his punching and stabbing had been inflicted on his own beloved family member.

"How do you feel to imagine your loved one lying in my brother's position that night?"

Talua said Fesilafai Matue was at work when she got the call from a cousin to tell her her brother had been killed. The sound of her sister in the background crying still haunts him.

She then had to break the news to their 74-year-old father.

"I could hear his heart shatter".

She said her brother's murder hung over her father's 75th birthday celebrations four weeks later and had prevented her from planning her wedding day, a day she had hoped to share with her brother.

Fesilafai Matue also spoke of still being unable to prepare food using a knife because it reminded him of her brother's murder.

She said the family had forgiven Simeon for murdering Matue, a man who lived by the code of treat others the way you want to be treated.

The Crown prosecutor Mark Harborow said following the attack, as Matue lay on the ground and possibly already dead, Simeon stomped on his head.

As Simeon walked away he was heard to say "I stabbed that c..."

Harborow said that language showed Simeon's behaviour was "cold, cruel and callous".

Simeon's lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade QC said her client had been willing to take part in restorative justice.

She described the murder as an "impulsive and opportunistic event".

Jason Dorday/Stuff Justice Gerard Van Bohemen said the victim impact statements from Toi Matue's family showed the depth of loss Christopher Kane Te Kawa Simeon had caused.

Justice van Bohemen took time off Simeon's minimum period of imprisonment for his guilty plea, saving Matue's family the pain of a trial.

The judge said he had a report that showed Simeon had a difficult upbringing that included alcohol, drugs and fear from violence.

He left school early and started smoking marijuana and was in and out of work as a teenager.

The judge said Simeon had a limited criminal record "that is all relatively minor" but the killing was a quantum leap.

He said Simeon told a probation report writer that alcohol and drugs dominated his life at the time of the killing.

But Justice van Bohemen said Simeon had a loving family who still supported him.

He also discounted Simeon's sentence to reflect his remorse and his disconnection from his Māori roots.

Members of the Simeon and Matue family were in court. Matue's father and sister dialled into the proceedings from Australia.