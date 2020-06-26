Northland man who believed he killed his own baby discharged without conviction

The man spent a month in jail, missing the funeral of his baby (file photo).

A Northland father spent a month in jail wrongly believing his actions caused the death of his five-month-old baby.

He missed the child's funeral after being first charged with assault and then murder.

The incident was "a tragedy for everyone involved", Judge Duncan Harvey told the 29-year-old man as he discharged him without conviction in the Whangārei District Court on Friday.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the baby boy died in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga in August 2019.

Denise Piper/Stuff Police launched a homicide investigation after the baby boy died in Raumanga.

READ MORE:

* Whangārei neighbours 'devastated' by death of baby next door

* Northland woman charged with murdering baby found fit to stand trial

* Whangārei baby murder charge dropped against man, woman charged instead



But in September, police dropped the murder charge against the man and charged a 31-year-old woman instead.

The woman, accused of murdering the baby with a showerhead, has a tentative trial date for February 2021.

The man, who has name suppression, delivered some blows to the baby's chest to stop him from crying, his lawyer Melissa Russell told the court on Friday.

Simon Maude/Stuff Judge Duncan Harvey told the man in the Whangārei District Court on Friday that what he had been through was "traumatic in the extreme" (file photo).

When the baby died that night, he gave a tearful statement to police, leading to the charges against him, she explained.

"The original charges came from the defendant's co-operation with police and his utter belief that what he had done had contributed to the death of his child."

It was not until the post-mortem examination that it became apparent the man's actions in no way contributed to the child's death, Russell said.

The man spent a month in jail and missed the funeral of his baby, she said.

The judge said the man had been through a traumatic time.

"I have no idea, honestly, how you feel," Judge Harvey said.

"What you have been through is traumatic in the extreme. There has been, at no stage, any effort on your part to avoid what you did and what lies ahead of you, I suspect, is going to be just as traumatic as what goes before."

The judge found there was very little, if any, malice in the man's actions.

"You have spent a month in prison, that's enough," he said.