Woman sick of parcel pilfering pursues mail thief

Levin woman Greer Dorne is sick parcel thefts in her town. When she spotted a woman pilfering a parcel from neighbours she leapt into action.

A Levin woman’s quick actions have given police a lead on a parcel theft.

Police are making inquiries after Greer Dorne thwarted a thief trying to swipe a package from her neighbour’s doorstep.

Dorne said people had been discussing stolen parcels on Levin community Facebook groups for months and this was on her mind when she saw an unfamiliar woman walk up her neighbours’ driveway while they were at work on June 26.

She watched the woman return to the street carrying a large parcel, only to duck back up the driveway when she realised she had been spotted.

Dorne confronted the woman, who was hiding beside the house. She claimed to be visiting a friend, but couldn’t say who lived there.

Dorne snatched the parcel off her and the woman ran to the street, where she was picked up by a silver van.

“I jumped in my ute and followed them, because I’m sick of this s... happening in our town.”

A low-speed chase lasted for five minutes before Dorne got the chance to take a good photo of the van, which she gave to police when she reported the attempted theft.

A police spokeswoman said two people had been spoken to, but neither had been charged yet. The van had been seized on an unrelated matter.

A New Zealand Post spokeswoman said the service was not aware of an increase in parcel thefts in Levin specifically. But couriers wouldn’t know if a parcel was stolen after delivery unless a customer told them.

People were advised to put a lock on their mailboxes, arrange for someone to be there when parcels were delivered, or have parcels sent to their workplace.

NZ Post also offered a “parcel leave” service, where people could give couriers instructions on a safe or discrete place to leave a package.