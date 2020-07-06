Three fatal crashes a 'black day' on Canterbury roads

Scars on a tree following a fatal motorcycle crash on North Parade in Christchurch.

The deaths of three people in crashes across Canterbury in 24 hours is a “black day on our roads", the district's road policing boss says.

Stuff understands police believe speed was a factor in two of the crashes. In the third, police are looking at fatigue after a driver is thought to have crossed the centreline and killed another motorist.

Canterbury road policing manager acting Inspector Greg Cottam described Sunday as a “black day on our roads”.

“Three people ... haven’t made it home safely to their families, which is a tragedy."

READ MORE:

* Three cars involved in double fatal crash near Ashburton

* 'Absolutely disastrous': Three dead after boat crashes into rocks in Australia

* One dead and three in hospital after crash in North Canterbury

The crashes take Canterbury’s road toll to 17 since January 1, down from 26 at the same time last year.

Sunday’s first crash involved a man who was killed in a collision between two cars on the Parnassus Rd section of State Highway 1, north of Cheviot, in North Canterbury, just after 2pm.

Stuff understands the driver of the other car crossed the centreline and crashed into another car, killing the driver and injuring his wife.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said the crash was still under investigation, but police were looking at whether driver fatigue was a factor.

A second man, understood to be in his 40s, died when he crashed his motorcycle into a gate on North Parade in the Christchurch suburb of Richmond shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

Chelsea Turner, 23, was closing the curtains at home about 9.10pm when she saw a motorcycle travelling north at speed.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Rd) near McQueens Spur Rd, on the eastern side of Lake Ellesmere.

“He was going so fast,” she said.

“Then I just saw him lose control and smash into our gate. The gate, which was properly closed, swung open and sparks flew.”

The crash site was located shortly after a bend in the road. A tree just outside the gate had fresh, deep scrape marks on it, suggesting the motorcyclist clipped that on the way through.

Turner and a man at the property, who did not want to be named, both called emergency services.

The man went outside to assist the motorcyclist. The force of the crash dislodged one half of a heavy steel gate, throwing it inside the property. The injured motorcyclist was slumped against it, the man said, while the damaged motorcycle lay on the footpath.

"When I went out there I thought he wasn't wearing a helmet, and I was just like 'oh crap this isn't good'. But as it turns out that wound up in the next door neighbour's property."

Stuff Police at the scene of an early morning crash between a car and truck, which killed two people in Kensington, Dunedin.

The man and several other passersby tried to help the injured motorcyclist, who was unresponsive, until emergency services arrived.

St John paramedics “worked” on the injured man for about 30 minutes, the resident said, but he died at the scene.

“I'm just thinking of his family and his friends,” Turner said.

Cottam confirmed police were looking at speed as a possible factor in the crash.

The third fatal crash on Sunday happened about 9.30pm.

Police were alerted that a car had rolled near the corner of State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Rd) and McQueens Spur Rd.

Stuff understands the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, took the corner too fast and crashed into a culvert. Police confirmed the man had died on Monday.

McDaniel said an investigation was under way, but police believed speed was a contributing factor.

Further south, Josiah Mani, 24, and William Quin died when their car burst into flames after colliding with a truck on King Edward St in Kensington, Dunedin, about 3.30am on Saturday.

Cottam said international research showed driver behaviour that changed during lockdown was hard to change back again.

“I can't attribute that to these three crashes, but we know that speed certainly increased over the various alert levels and driver behaviour changed due to less traffic on the road.”