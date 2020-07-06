Three killed in one day on Canterbury roads

Police are investigating whether driver fatigue caused a motorist to cross the centreline and crash into another car, killing the driver.

The crash was one of three fatal incidents on Canterbury roads on Sunday.

The first involved a man who was killed following a crash between two cars on the Parnassus Rd section of State Highway 1, north of Cheviot, in North Canterbury, just after 2pm on Sunday.

Stuff understands the driver of the other car crossed the centreline and crashed into another car, killing the driver and injuring his wife.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said the crash was still under investigation, but police were looking at whether driver fatigue was a factor.

One person has died after a car rolled on the corner of State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Rd) and McQueens Spur Rd, near the eastern edge of Lake Ellesmere.

A second man, understood to be in his 40s, died when he crashed his motorcycle into a gate on North Pde in the Christchurch suburb of Richmond shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

Chelsea Turner, 23, was closing the curtains of her North Pde home about 9.10pm when she saw a motorcycle travelling north at speed.

“He was going so fast,” she said.

“Then I just saw him lose control and smash into our gate. The gate, which was properly closed, swung open and sparks flew.”

The crash site was located shortly after a bend in the road. A tree just outside the gate had fresh, deep scrape marks on it, suggesting the motorcyclist clipped that on the way through.



Turner and a man at the property, who did not want to be named, both called emergency services.

The man went outside to assist the motorcyclist. The force of the crash dislodged one half of a heavy steel gate, throwing it inside the property. The injured motorcyclist was slumped against it, the man said, while the damaged motorcycle lay on the footpath.

"When I went out there I thought he wasn't wearing a helmet, and I was just like 'oh crap this isn't good'. But as it turns out that wound up in the next door neighbour's property."

The man and several other passersby tried to help the injured motorcyclist, who was unresponsive, until emergency services arrived.

St John paramedics “worked” on the injured man for about 30 minutes, the resident said, but he died at the scene.

“I'm just thinking of his family and his friends,” Turner said.

”That's what really gets to you,” the man said.

“’I feel sorry for the police who have to go and inform his next of kin and all that. That's got to be the worst part of it.”



The third fatal crash on Sunday happened about 9.30pm.

Police were alerted that a car had rolled near the corner of State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Rd) and McQueens Spur Rd.

Stuff understands the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, took the corner too fast and crashed into a culvert. Police confirmed the man had died on Monday.

McDaniel said an investigation was under way, but police believed speed was a contributing factor.

Further south, Josiah Mani, 24, and William Quin died when their car burst into flames after colliding with a truck on King Edward St in Kensington, Dunedin, about 3.30am on Saturday.