Silent, knife-wielding thief robs Auckland dairy as owners rush baby to safety

A supportive customer upset about the armed robbery of his local dairy dropped off these flowers on Monday and voiced his support for the owners.

A young couple said they fled a superette with their baby and a loyal customer when a hooded, masked man with a long knife leapt over the shop counter on Sunday night.

“He just jumped inside. He dropped the till here,” the Mt Albert dairy’s co-owner and mother of the six-month-old baby told Stuff from behind the counter on Monday morning.

The couple who own the Martin Ave superette in the central Auckland suburb said the robber entered between 6.50 and 6.55pm, when the baby and a regular customer named Henry were in the shop.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A young couple with their baby and a customer were in the store when the man entered, brandishing what the owners said was a long knife.

The owners said only the robber’s eyes were visible, and he picked up about $1000 in cash from the floor after dislodging and dropping the till, then fled across the road and down Chatham Ave.

The thief wore gloves and had a knife about 30cm long, the husband said.

The couple wondered if the thief was a local who knew the shop and kept silent in order to avoid revealing his identity.

It seemed odd for the thief to target cash, considering how much of a cashless society New Zealand was nowadays, the husband added.

The owners asked not to be identified but said police arrived quickly and spent 90 minutes at the shop near Baldwin Ave train station on Sunday.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The thief is thought have crossed Martin Ave and then ran down Chatham Ave.

The young couple had owned the dairy for 18 months and were shaken up after the robbery.

Local residents were also clearly upset.

Two customers in a row voiced their sympathies to owners with one man dropping off flowers and chocolates.

“These are for you. I’m very sorry about what happened,” he said.

“They are all very supportive,” the husband said of his superette customers.

“The community was horrified,” an employee at a nearby café said.

She said the local community was tight-knit and supportive, and the robbery came at a time of economic challenges for many businesses.

“It’s hard times and it’s just really sad that this kind of thing happened anyway,” she added.

Police asked witnesses to phone Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557.

Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.