Man brandished knife at staff during robbery of Mt Albert dairy

A man robbed the Martin Ave Superette in Mt Albert on Sunday evening.

A man brandished a knife at staff during an aggravated robbery of a dairy in Auckland on Sunday evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, Auckland City CIB, said police were investigating an aggravated robbery at the Martin Ave Superette in Mt Albert.

“At around 6.55pm a man has entered the store and approached the staff holding a knife.

”The man has jumped over the counter and forced open the till, before taking a quantity of cash.”

Minutes later the man fled the store, Brand said, and was last seen on Chatham Ave.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.