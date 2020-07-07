Man tries to claw eyes out after taking bath salts he thought was MDMA

Police were called to help a student under the influence of drugs

Paramedics needed police help after a teen tried to claw his eyes out.

Police were called to the notorious party street of Castle St in Dunedin’s student quarter on Monday night.

St John requested the assistance of police after a man ‘’was trying to scratch his eyeballs out’’ after taking MDMA, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Officers took the 19-year-old to Dunedin Hospital.

The drugs were later tested and found to contain very little MDMA, but a ‘’huge quantity of bath salts’’.

Dinnissen said the incident showed there were altered substances out there, and people were risking their lives by ‘’popping pills that aren’t prescription medicines’’.

Cathinones, or bath salts, can give some users anxiety attacks, heart arrhythmia and fits.

Police were also called to a large party near Queen St after two people fell off a garage.

‘’Students were very drunk,’’ Dinnissen said, attributing the busy Monday night to the University of Otago's re-orientation week.

Meanwhile, St John called for police assistance again on Monday night when they were abused by teens as young as 14 while trying to help a young female with a suspected broken ankle.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old man who tried to evade officers by driving his station wagon the wrong way down a one-way street in South Dunedin.

He was found in possession of a cannabis, zip lock bags, scales, bongs, an air pistol and $1500 cash.

He was charged with various drug-related offences, and would appear in the Dunedin District Court on July 13.

UNSAFE CAR SEATS

Police partnered with Plunket on Monday to check car seat compliance in the car park at The Warehouse and Pak n Save in South Dunedin.

About 60 vehicles with car seats were checked by qualified cars seat technicians and all were found to be non-compliant.

Issues included car seats being damaged, expired, or not being attached correctly, Dinnissen said.

‘’It was about making sure they were attached and fitted correctly.’’

Plunket offered some motorists free car seats, he said.