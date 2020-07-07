Woman drove drunk so she could get food for her cat

The Palmerston North District Court has heard Karen Tracy Williams had two different stories for why she drove drunk.

An Ōpiki woman's decision to drive after drinking a few wines to buy cat food has become an expensive mistake.

Karen Tracy Williams​, 47, was fined $1000 in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday for driving over the limit.

Police breath tested her on April 18 on Tennent Dr, Palmerston North, and she returned a reading of 981 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

The legal limit is 250mcg and people are taken to court if the reading is 400mcg or above.

She told police she drank three glasses of wine and was out to get cat food.

Defence lawyer William Kronast​ said Williams had actually left her house because a friend was involved in a family-harm incident.

“She jumped to action.”

Williams knew in hindsight she should have left that situation to police to deal with, Kronast said.

“It was a rush of blood to the head.”

Judge Jonathan Krebs​ said Williams also drove without a licence, making the situation worse.

He questioned the changing story and how much Williams claimed to have drunk.

“You either lost count or they were extremely large glasses.”

Williams was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay court costs.