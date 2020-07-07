Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run that killed Auckland grandfather

15:46, Jul 07 2020
Jalil Mousses, 79, died after being hit in Auckland’s Manurewa in June.
A 27-year-old has been arrested after an elderly man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in south Auckland.

Jalil Mousses, 79, died after being struck by a vehicle in Russell Rd, Manurewa on June 26.

Counties Manukau Police said they had arrested a 27-year-old man on Tuesday.

Police asked the public for help to identify the owner of a white or light-coloured Honda Stream in relation to the incident.
He has been charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury and driving while disqualified.

The man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on July 14.

Acting detective inspector Warrick Adkin thanked members of the public who came forward with information about Mousses’ death.

“We hope the arrest may be able to provide some closure for Mr Mousses’ family at this time.”

Mousses was a father of five and grandfather of 12.

He was due to turn 80 this month.

Stuff