Notorious sex offender groomed teen months after prison release

Juan Horvath groomed a teenager months after being released from prison, the Palmerston North District Court has heard.

A notorious child sex offender is back behind bars after grooming yet another teen boy.

Juan Pablo Horvath, 33, was released from prison in January 2019, however, his freedom lasted only eight months before he reoffended.

In the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, Horvath was sentenced to 22 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to five charges of indecently assaulting a teenager.

Horvath was subject to a 10-year extended supervision order once released from prison, forbidding him from associating with people under 16.

However, that didn't stop him from messaging a 15-year-old boy on Facebook, who he later offered a job.

The conversation started friendly, but quickly developed “sexual overtones”.

Judge Lance Rowe said the boy told Horvath he was 15.

But, despite the warning, Horvath requested to meet with the boy and his mother to discuss a job opportunity at his plastering company.

On August 7, Horvath travelled to Foxton to pick the boy up for work.

They did a job in Palmerston North and Horvath asked him to stay at his house to avoid the 30-minute return trip to Foxton.

The boy called his mother and she said it was OK.

This caused an argument between Horvath and his partner, so he and the boy drove off together.

He supplied the teen alcohol and put his arm around the boy's shoulder. He then touched his groin.

The boy told him he was uncomfortable and that his mother would be wondering where he was.

The second incident occurred on August 11, following a job in Ōtaki.

Horvath put his hand on the boy’s groin for about 30 seconds.

“You kept your hand there, so he pulled his leg away,” the judge said.

He then drove to Foxton Beach, under the prelude of looking at houses.

Once they arrived, he again placed his hand on the boy’s leg and asked him to come home.

The judge said the incidents were premeditated and amounted to sexual grooming. He had used alcohol to lower the boy's inhibitions.

“You knew he was 15-years-old. You invited him to work for you... and it was at work that you isolated him.”

Horvath disclosed the relationship with his probation officer, however, details about the sexual advances were only discovered during the subsequent investigation.

He told report writers he wasn't attracted to young people, something the judge dismissed due to his history of child sex offending and possessing objectionable material.

The judge told Horvath he knew he wasn't to associate with people aged 16 or younger without the prior written approval of his probation officer.

“You have a lot to offer, Mr Hovath. I want you to think about how you can keep everyone safe."

The judge barred him from entering Foxton in the future.