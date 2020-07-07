Funding appeal so private investigation into Scott Guy's death can resume

Kylee Guy is asking anyone with information about who killed her husband Scott 10 years ago to come forward.

A public appeal has been launched for funds to resume a private investigation into the killing of Scott Guy as his widow Kylee continues her search for justice.

Kylee Guy funded an investigation into Scott's death after Scott’s brother-in-law Ewen Macdonald was acquitted of his murder, but the probe was called off in 2015 because of a lack of money.

Now, an online Givealittle page created by friends of Kylee Guy is seeking donations for it to resume.

Scott Guy, 31, was shot dead at the end of his driveway while on the way to work at his Feilding family farm in the early hours of July 8, 2010. Kylee and their young son Hunter were in bed asleep. Kylee was heavily pregnant with the pair's other son Drover, who was born two months later.

The case remains unsolved.

In a television interview with TVNZ’s Sunday programme and in a statement to Stuff, Kylee Guy has asked anyone with information about the death to come forward so she can get justice for Scott.

Kylee’s friends Kathie​ and Jack Rifle were watching the Sunday show from their Waikato home when they came up with the idea of raising money for the private investigation to resume.

After checking with Kylee to get the OK the Givealittle page was created, with a goal of raising $50,000.

“We just felt that if the police aren't going to step up and do what they need to do, then [Kylee, Hunter and Drover] have every right to get the justice that they are seeking,” Kathie Rifle said.

"It sounds like they had some really good leads, but they weren't able to continue with that simply because they ran out of money. The fact that they had to fund that in the first place is not good enough.”

Police say the homicide case file remains open, although “no specific staff are currently dedicated to the investigation”.

”If any reliable, new information is presented, appropriate resources would be directed to thoroughly assess, evaluate and, if necessary, resume the investigation,” Detective Ross McKay has said.

Kathie and Jack Rifle went through their own tough times in 2006, when three of their children died in a car crash in which Kathie was driving. Kathie met Kylee about that time when Kathie tutored her as she studied in Manawatū to be an early childhood teacher.

”She had supported us through a tragic time in our lives. It's the least that we can do to support her through this time in hers,” Kathie Rifle said.

Jack Rifle said launching the appeal was “our way of returning the support they gave us in our hour of need”.

The pair encouraged even small donations and asked people to share the Givealittle link on social media.

Kylee Guy’s advocate Ruth Money told Stuff the private investigation would resume as soon as enough money was raised to allow that.

“There are currently over 100 very strong lines of inquiry that need to be worked through and it’s a solvable case.

“We've got some really good detectives, ex-New Zealand police, that are working really strong evidential lines.”

The investigating team would be headed by the Auckland-based Phil Jones.

Money didn't want to discuss the detail of what the investigation was focused on, but hoped enough information would be uncovered to persuade police to reopen the case file.

She said in her view, if the investigation could have continued in 2015, a trial would have happened by now.

Money urged police to review the case file.

“You can only imagine how traumatic, how disappointing, it is for that family that they know literally no-one is looking at the case except for private investigators...

“There's nothing more important in Kylee’s life than giving her sons the answers that they need about what happened to their dad and who did it to their daddy.”

A statement from Kylee Guy said: “I have been overwhelmed by support from throughout New Zealand and abroad. Thank you to everyone who has commented, sent messages and offered to assist in some way.

“Words cannot describe how much we miss Scott. I will not stop until we get him justice.”

Scott and Kylee Guy, nee Bullock, married in 2005 and Hunter was born three years later.

Kylee, Hunter and Drover now live in Hawke's Bay with Kylee's new partner, with whom she had a son in 2015.

Donations for the private investigation can also be made at Westpac bank branches into account 03 1517 0042662 000.