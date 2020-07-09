Man accused of murdering Whangārei woman Bridget Simmonds pleads not guilty

Bridget Simmonds went missing in February 2019.

The man accused of murdering Whangārei mother-of-two Bridget Simmonds has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Simmonds, 42, went missing on February 23, 2019, sparking a missing person’s case lasting for more than a year.

Her body was found by police at a rural address at Pakarao on June 12.

Samuel Hemuera Pou, 57, was charged with her murder, along with causing her grievous bodily harm, three counts of injuring another woman, plus one charge of cannabis possession.

At the High Court in Whangārei on Thursday, Pou pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A trial date has been set for June 2021.

