Man admits causing fatal crash, but denies having sleeping meds in system

A Northland man has admitted causing a crash near Whangārei in July 2019 which killed a woman and injured a man.

Aucklander Jodee-Anne Redmond, 55, died as a result of the crash on State Highway 1 near Mangapai Rd, Oakleigh, on July 14, 2019.

At the Whangārei District Court on Thursday, Wayne Purdon from Whangārei’s Tikipunga, admitted dangerous driving causing her death, as well as dangerous driving causing injury to David Dell.

The crash occurred on a stretch of highway south of Whangarei (file photo).

However, he denied having the sleeping medicine zopiclone in his system, which may impair driving.

Purdon was remanded on bail to October 6, for a hearing to consider if the medication influenced his driving.

The crash occurred on a stretch of State Highway 1 south of Whangārei which is considered one of the most deadly in the country, with 24 people dying and 50 being seriously injured over 10 years.

In January, the Government announced it would spend $692 million four-laning the highway between Whangārei and Marsden Point, as part of its $12b infrastructure package.