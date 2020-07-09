Goatie the goat died with a stomach full of rope, plastic and parasites

A goat owned by Sanson woman Yvette Doorey was in such bad shape it had to be euthanised (file photo).

A woman who neglected a goat will get to keep her three dogs, despite the goat suffering so badly it had to be euthanised.

Yvette Doorey's​ neglect of Goatie​ the goat was a bad case of its kind, Judge Lance Rowe​ said in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.

Doorey was sentenced to 100 hours' community work and ordered to pay $844 in costs.

Although she was banned from owning or controlling livestock for three years, she will be able to keep her three pet dogs.

Her neglect of Goatie was discovered by the SPCA after it was tipped off about a goat with no water and shelter in Sanson in August.

Goatie was found chained to a trailer, reluctant to stand due to its poor condition.

Goatie’s individual vertebrae were easily seen through its skin, all four hooves were overgrown and there were obvious signs of dehydration.

A vet decided euthanisa was the best option. An autopsy found a severe parasite infestation and signs of liver disease.

Goatie’s stomach had no food in it, but the autopsy showed 40 centimetres of knotted rope, a 15 centimetre x 44cm sheet of yellow plastic and another foreign object in its rumen.

Defence lawyer Richard Bedford​ said it was not a case of deliberate mistreatment by Doorey.

Goatie was previously wild and being cared for by Doorey’s mother, who Doorey believed had drenched the goat.

The mother had seen Goatie try to eat foreign objects even when there was plenty of grass, Bedford said.

Doorey had no prior experience caring for goats, so thought Goatie’s condition was normal.

Her three dogs were well cared for and provided security, Bedford said.

Doorey, a solo mother with three children, had felt awkward in her neighbourhood since the neglect became public knowledge after a previous court appearance.

The judge said Goatie’s distress would have been obvious to anyone who looked.

“This is a bad case of neglect.”

Animals had no choice about the care they got, so people had an obligation to treat them well, the judge said.