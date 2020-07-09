Teen killer Haami Hanara found after escaping Auckland youth facility

Haami Hanara was 14 when he killed Kelly Donner in 2018.

Teen killer Haami Hanara is back in police custody after escaping a youth facility in south Auckland at the weekend.

Hanara, 16, and Sean Ratu, 17, removed a reinforced window at Korowai Manaaki, a facility run by Oranga Tamariki. They then clambered across a roof and fled through a car park about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Staff realised the pair were missing about an hour and 20 minutes later.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry of Counties Manukau Police said Hanara was sighted by officers in the Wiri, south Auckland area on Thursday and was taken into custody following a “short foot pursuit”.

Barry said Hanara would face a charge of escaping from lawful custody and appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Friday.

“We hope that this outcome brings some reassurance to our communities and I would like to acknowledge the staff who have worked on this matter since Saturday night.”

Barry said police are still investigating the whereabouts of Ratu, who remains on the run.

Hanara was just 14 when he killed Kelly Donner, 40, in Flaxmere in March 2018.

In February 2019 he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Allan Boreham, Oranga Tamariki’s deputy chief executive youth justice services, said neither Hanara nor Ratu had escaped a youth justice facility previously, but Ratu had fled from a community-based placement.

Korowai Manaaki was fully staffed the night the teens escaped.