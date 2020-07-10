Former Scout leader gets preventive detention for sexual offending over 40 years

Former scout leader James Morris, also known as Ian Phipps, has been sentenced for sexually abusing five children over four decades.

A former Scout leader who sexually abused five children over four decades has been sentenced to preventive detention.

James Morris, also known as Ian Charles Phipps, received his fourth jail sentence for sexual offending against children when he appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Friday. He must serve at least five years before being eligible for parole.

The sentence means he must prove he is no longer a threat to the community before he is released.

He has a string of convictions for child sexual abuse and was sentenced to preventive detention in 1997 but the sentence was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

READ MORE:

* Former Scout leader James Morris sexually abused children for 40 years

* Trial of former Scout leader accused of sexually abusing children draws to a close

* Former Scout leader facing historical sex charges denies abusing child who lived with him

* Former Scout leader says he can't remember if he touched boys

David White/Stuff Justice Mathew Downs.

His latest offending saw him face a two-week trial in February with the jurors finding him guilty of 14 charges and not guilty of two.

His latest convictions include charges for sexually abusing two boy scouts in the late 1970s.

The 67-year-old went on to abuse a south Auckland street kid and another that he met working as a prostitute in a public toilet.

Morris' oldest victims are now aged in their fifties. They had remained silent for years before the recent trial at the Manukau District Court.

Later, after leaving the Scouts, Morris went on to abuse children at the cinemas where he worked, his car, his home and at a Denny's restaurant.

On Friday his victims told the court of the long-lasting damage Morris had caused to their lives.

One spoke of being abused by Morris who was his Scout leader.

He did not tell his mother at the time and she still does not know of the abuse.

”It would crucify her.”

He spoke of his hope that testifying would put his “demons” to rest.

“I’m glad I had the guts to come forward.”

Others spoke of lost childhoods and ongoing damage to their relationships.

One man described later turning to drugs and a religious cult. Another turned to crime and gangs.

Another spoke of forgiving Morris for what he had done.

The offending lasted right up until recently when Morris abused a boy in his neighbourhood.

The boy escaped by climbing out of a bathroom window.

He told the High Court in Auckland of having to move homes and schools to get away from Morris and the constant nightmares.

The mother of the boy spoke of hearing him scream in the middle of the night, as if he was in excruciating pain.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Crown prosecutor Tiffany Cooper.

The Crown prosecutor Tiffany Cooper asked the court to impose preventive detention.

She said Morris still denied his offending and an indefinite sentence was needed to protect the public.

Cooper said Morris had undergone a child sex offender’s programme inside prison but it had not stopped him reoffending.

Morris’ lawyer Jonathan Hudson said his client would not pose an ongoing risk after serving his sentence and would benefit from further rehabilitation.

Chris McKeen Former scout leader James Morris' lawyers Jonathan Hudson (L) and David Reece.

Justice Mathew Downs said preventive detention was the only appropriate sentence.

The judge said despite his age, Morris continued to pose a risk to the community and had been previously warned by the Court of Appeal that he was on his last chance.

PREVIOUS OFFENDING

Morris has a string of convictions for child sexual abuse and was sentenced to preventive detention in 1997.

The sentence would have required Morris to prove he was no longer a threat to boys before being released from prison. But Morris appealed and the sentence was replaced with a jail sentence of six years.

Morris' first conviction came in 1979 when he was charged with sexually abusing another boy.

Court documents seen by Stuff do not reveal the details of the offending but Morris was fined $300 and put on probation for a year.

He went on to re-offend the following year and was sentenced to six months in prison.

The Truth newspaper reported that Morris – then known as Phipps – admitted two charges of doing indecent acts on boy scouts.

Justice Thomas Thorp was reported at the time as saying it was an inherent tragedy Morris was in the dock when he had so much to offer the community.

The judge added Morris would need guidance after being released from prison and ordered he also be put on probation for 12 months.

Two years later, in 1982, Morris was out of prison and sexually abusing more children. This time he was fined $500 and put on probation.

A five-year gap ended with another conviction in 1987 when Morris was again put on probation and ordered to undergo counselling.

Two years later, in 1989, Morris was working as a projectionist, this time at a cinema on Great South Rd.

It was there that Morris met a 15-year-old boy delivering newspapers.

Morris befriended the teenager and began inviting him to his home. Morris continually sexually abused the boy for a month before he was caught.

At the time he told police he had a sexual problem but had not had any help to deal with it.

He admitted 16 charges and was sentenced to a year in prison.

In February 1994 Morris was back out of prison. This time he met a 13-year-old boy in a public toilet.

Morris befriended the young teenager and enticed him into his car and sexually abused the boy.

On one occasion he took the boy into an area of bush and sexually abused him there.

Morris was arrested after a police operation targeted paedophiles that hunted in public toilets.

He entered pleas of guilty 15 months later.

At sentencing, the Crown sought preventive detention for Morris, who by then had 20 convictions to his name.

Justice Graham Speight agreed with the Crown. The judge noted Morris had expressed a desire to reform in the past but had gone on to re-offend.

He concluded he had a duty to protect young boys from Morris and that Morris posed a high risk to the community.

Morris appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal where he was represented by Raynor Asher QC. Asher would go on to be a judge at the Court of Appeal.

WHERE VICTIMS OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE CAN GET HELP

Rape Crisis - 0800 88 33 00 (Will direct you to a nearby centre), follow link for information on local helplines

Victim Support - 0800 842 846 (24hr service)

The Harbour, online support and information for those affected by harmful sexual behaviour

Women's Refuge (for women and children) - crisis line available on 0800 733 843

Safe to talk - 0800 044 334, text 4334 or web chat

Male Survivors Aotearoa (for men) - follow link for regional helplines.