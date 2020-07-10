Reimagining the criminal justice system

In the 1987 General Election, both National and Labour promised to do more for victims. By the 1990s, the grinding logic of neo-liberal thinking about crime closed down debate about how the state might differently respond to both offenders and victims.

OPINION: In November 2017, Justice Minister Andrew Little declared that the criminal justice system was both broken and racist, and he intended to fix it.

Last year, strategic reports from the Police, Corrections and the Justice Advisory Group, Te Uepū Hāpai i te Ora set the stage for major transformation.

The release of two surveys this week, the Hāpaitia te Oranga Tangata survey, and the Social Wellbeing and Perceptions of the Criminal Justice System, a report which draws from the New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey 2019, flow on from that work, and deserve close consideration.

Initial media interest in the reports focussed on the Hāpaitia te Oranga Tangata survey finding that 86 per cent of respondents agreed that victims’ interests should be at the heart of the criminal justice system. This is neither surprising nor new.

READ MORE:

* Reports find public support for police and victims but not other areas of criminal justice system

* New Zealand's largest-ever crime survey finds under-reporting, likely victims of crime

* A punitive nation: NZ contemplates radical overhaul of its justice system

* '79,000 victims, 79,000 too many' says Justice Minister



In the 1987 General Election, both National and Labour promised to do more for victims.

By the 1990s, the grinding logic of neo-liberal thinking about crime closed down debate about how the state might differently respond to both offenders and victims.

Politicians shifted public attention away from addressing the needs of victims, by promising to correct a largely fictional imbalance between the rights of victims and those of offenders.

It resulted in a massive increase in legislation which punished offenders, but did almost nothing to meet the underlying needs of victims.

The political message that offenders were ‘bad people’ and victims were ‘good people’, blinded the public to a different reality; that about half of all victimisations are experienced by about 6 per cent of New Zealanders, who come from the same socio-economic circumstances as offenders, and are often the same person.

Instead, a ‘criminology of the other’ emerged, in which Māori and Pacific people, and communities of difference, were not only targeted as potential offenders, but ignored as victims.

Values of citizenship and social good were supplanted by an emphasis on individual responsibility, intolerance toward those dependent on state support, and a more punitive approach to those who were regarded as ‘outsiders’.

Christel Yardley/Stuff In November 2017, Justice Minister Andrew Little declared that the criminal justice system was both broken and racist, and he intended to fix it.

The Social Wellbeing and Perceptions of the Criminal Justice System survey shows the extent to which those policies contributed to the reduction of social wellbeing and trust.

One in five (20 per cent) Pacific peoples worry all or most of the time about being a victim, compared to 1 in 20 (5 per cent) New Zealand Europeans, even though their experience of crime is not significantly different.

Adults who identify as bisexual (28 per cent) and Māori (39 per cent) are less likely to be fairly or completely confident in the criminal justice system than New Zealand adults overall (53 per cent).

Māori (38 per cent), Chinese (39 per cent) and Pacific peoples (39 per cent) are less likely than those of other ethnic groups to feel their values align with the criminal justice system.

For thirty years we tacitly accepted an arrogant and intolerant ideology that reduced the nation’s workers to a force of production and the environment to a tool of production.

In the process we have become less equal, more diverse, and increasingly intolerant of those who failed to share our views.

There is however, growing evidence that the underlying beliefs and values that drove the ‘tough on crime’ agenda no longer have the same traction.

The Hāpaitia te Oranga Tangata survey examined the attitudes of respondents toward the criminal justice system, and found a significant change in attitudes to those that prevailed a decade ago.

An overwhelming majority were in favour of crime prevention, dealing with minor offending within community, and using sentencing either as a deterrent or for the purposes of rehabilitation.

Punishment was by far the least popular purpose, a significant shift.

Even more startling was the significant shift toward the view that crime is equally driven by both socio-economic problems and personal choice; rather than personal choice alone.

There is good news for Māori, with the majority of respondents agreeing that Māori should take the lead on solutions to criminal justice issues for Māori.

There is a clear appetite for change, with an overwhelming majority disagreeing with the current distribution of funds within the criminal justice system.

Less than 10 per cent wanted more money spent on prisons and sentence management while a significant majority wanted more investment in offender rehabilitation.

This survey is a harbinger of transformation, and movement away from those policies created within the neo-liberal paradigm, toward an evidence-based communitarian criminal justice system which actively engages with the ‘team of five million’.

What might a transformed criminal justice system look like? Imagine a criminal justice system in which;

The police actively support victims, offenders, their families and communities to reduce harmful wrongdoing

The police, criminal justice and prisons are reimagined as civic agents, part of whose purpose is to contribute to the maintenance, repair and strengthening of social bonds and to deepen processes of democratic inclusion.

The idea of a conceptual wall which divides ‘prisoner’ and ‘citizen’ is actively challenged. Prison walls are more porous, encouraging prisoners to maintain their connections with the civic world, and be actively welcomed back into society on release.

Rehabilitative services are built around service users rather than service providers, and based on values that aspire to the common good, rather than as a means of providing profits for shareholders.

Rehabilitative and reintegrative resources are invested away from prisons, and toward Māori, Pacific, and local grassroots community organisations, in order to build collective efficacy and social cohesion.

The possibilities are endless. If we consider the two surveys closely, and reimagine criminal offending through the prism of citizenship and equality in all its forms, it leads us toward a more egalitarian model of social inclusion, in which all those involved join forces to provide a mutually supportive environment and create the kind of society in which we want to live.