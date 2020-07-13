Auckland baby homicide: No arrest, police describe 'difficulties' with family

Police launched a homicide inquiry and descended on a state house in Clover Park, Auckland on Tuesday, March 26 after the death of Sofia Taueki-Jackson the previous Saturday night.

Seven weeks on from the alleged killing of Sofia Taueki-Jackson, police say they’ve had “difficulties” with some family members during the ongoing homicide investigation.

The one-year-old died at her mother's home in Clover Park, south Auckland, on Saturday, May 23.

Police launched a homicide investigation three days later following an autopsy. They have yet to arrest or charge anyone in relation to the death.

George Block Detectives and forensic specialists prepare to begin their inquiries at the Kainga Ora social housing property, in Clover Park, south Auckland, where Sofia died.

The case has been subject to appeals from police and community leaders for people to speak up “for Sofia's sake”.

Former South Auckland cop and current Auckland councillor for the Manukau Ward, Alf Filipaina, said the case called to mind the Cris and Cru Kahui murders in 2006.

Following their murder the family initially refused to cooperate with police, sparking public outrage.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua, of Counties Manukau Police, told Stuff on Friday some family and whānau were co-operating, but others were proving difficult.

“As we have previously said, the family and wider whānau including those living outside Auckland, have been cooperative with Police as they too want answers in relation to baby Sofia’s death.

“However, we have had some difficulties with regards to a small number of family members and we continue to work with them.”

David White/Stuff Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua said police had experienced “difficulties” in relation to some family members.

Sofia was the second child of Owen Jackson and Phyllis Taueki, who has four surviving children.

“With regards to the care and welfare of other children within this family, those are matters for Oranga Tamariki however Police is working closely with OT and will continue to do so,” Va’aelua said.

Oranga Tamariki confirmed it is assisting police with the investigation but would not comment further.

Taueki has family in Horowhenua, Upper Hutt, Hawke's Bay and the Kapiti Coast.

Jackson and Taueki were not together as a couple at the time their baby died.

Sofia’s tangi was held the Friday after her death and Taueki's home was occupied again the day after.

A woman at the property, who did not identify herself, reacted with anger when approached for comment by Stuff at the time.

The home, in Flat Bush Rd, is a social housing property belonging to Kāinga Ora.

Neighbours said Taueki had only lived at the home for a few months.

She has recent links to a property on the North Shore, where Jackson works as a scaffolder.

One resident said after she and an unknown number of others moved in, he complained about the odour emanating from two shallow graves where dogs were buried in the backyard.

It is not known whether Jackson was at the home on the day his daughter died.

He described his children as his pride and joy and “my everything” on Facebook.

Stuff has been unable to reach him for comment, while whānau of Taueki have not responded to requests for comment.

Residents in the street earlier recounted the frantic scenes on the night Sofia died when people inside the home flagged down a police officer, who then tried to revive the girl.

Neighbour Albert Vahaakolo said he saw three people in distress outside the Kāinga Ora property that night.

Police were already nearby dealing with another incident and one of the people was heard calling out “hey, hey, we need some help”, Vahaakolo said.

An officer rushed over and could be seen performing CPR in the driveway.

Police can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.