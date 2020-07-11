Judge gives meth dealer a chance with 'extremely merciful' sentence

Some of the $2.5million in meth seized in Hawke's Bay in a drug bust in 2017.

A man who supplied methamphetamine as part of a large Hawke’s Bay drug operation has evaded jail, against the Crown’s urging, with a judge giving him an “extremely merciful sentence”.

Matiu Edwards was one of 13 people arrested in Hawke’s Bay’s biggest methamphetamine drug bust in September 2017. More than $2.5million in meth, $343,000 in cash and numerous firearms were seized.

Edwards, now 30, supplied 364 grams of the drug through Mongrel Mob associates into the community.

Police found $11,482 cash in his house.

READ MORE:

* Judge gives prolific high-risk scammer given 'one last chance' against police wishes

* Violent drug dealer's tragic past not enough to get him out of prison sentence

* Methamphetamine dealer gets third jail stint after selling drugs in shop car park



Edwards pleaded guilty in late 2018 to a charge of possessing methamphetamine to supply. Before and since entering a plea he has been on strict bail conditions, completing various rehabilitative courses in Auckland.

When he appeared before Judge Geoff Rea in Napier District Court on Friday, his lawyer Matthew Phelps told the judge he was faced with two approaches; that of the Crown, which sought a jail sentence, and his, which sought an “evaluative approach that achieves justice in this case”.

He urged the judge to think “outside the usual sentencing bands” and to sentence Edwards to 12 months home detention. He said Edwards was a very different man now, and a jail sentence would be “disproportionately severe” given the amount of rehabilitation he had done.

Waikato-Times Edwards supplied the drug through Mongrel Mob associates. (File photo)

Phelps noted the Court of Appeal decision on Edwards’s co-offender Uriah Wirihana. Wirihana had a three and a half year jail sentence reduced to 12 months home detention due to the very low-level of his offending.

While Edwards’ offending was more serious, the principles were the same, Phelps said.

Crown prosecutor Clayton Walker said Wirihana’s case was far less serious and “not in the same ball park”. He said a prison sentence was required in the interests of denunciation and deterrence and accountability.

Judge Rea said the delay in sentencing, due to waiting for new case law and Covid-19, had worked to Edwards’ favour by giving him time to rehabilitate and undertake programmes, which he had done “extremely successfully”.

THE DETAIL/RNZ The Detail discusses whether it's time to shine some light on a scourge which is often shunted to the dingy, dark corners of society, in order to help addicts help themselves.

He said Edwards had proved himself as having ability and leadership qualities in the gang, and now was the time to prove he could do the same in the community.

“I have considerable reservations about that,” Judge Rea said.

“This is serious offending. You were dealing into the community.”

Edwards claimed to now realise how much damage the drug did, but the judge said he found that hard to believe as Edwards had been well placed to see the damage it caused.

Judge Rea set a starting point for the offending at seven years jail. He made reductions for the three months Edwards had had spent in custody, for the long period spent on bail, for the prospects of rehabilitation and matters covered in a cultural report, and for his guilty plea.

Stuff Edwards was sentenced in the Napier District Court on Friday. (File photo)

“Quite frankly it is difficult to see what more you could have done to put things right. Whether you’ve just been conning us will be evident in the future,” the judge said.

He sentenced Edwards to 12 months home detention and 400 hours community work, with numerous conditions, including one that barred him from communicating with anyone in the Mongrel Mob except with approval of a probation officer.

Judge Rea, who this month celebrated 25 years as a judge, said he was also going to do something he had never done previously. He was going to have Edwards judicially monitored, meaning he would get a report every three months advising him how well, or poorly, he was progressing.

He told Edwards that any slip ups would see him jailed “for some time”.

“You are being watched... This is the one chance you are getting.”