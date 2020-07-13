Woman accused of escaping hotel isolation appears in court

A fence has been put up where a woman allegedly breached the security of the isolation facility at Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

A woman accused of breaking out of managed isolation at an Auckland hotel has appeared in court, charged with breaching a coronavirus isolation order.

Suzanne Marie Derrett is accused of leaving the Pullman Hotel on July 4 and was found less than two hours later on nearby Anzac Ave.

The 43-year-old appeared on Monday in the Auckland District Court where Judge Christopher Field granted her bail to live with her brother in Dunedin.

Derrett is yet to enter a plea and is due back in court in two weeks’ time.

Her lawyer Jonathan Wiles said his client had been accused of absconding seven days into her stay.

He said she spent a night in police custody after being caught.

Stuff has previously reported that the Derrett was medically assessed and found fit to return to managed isolation.

SUPPLIED Suzanne Marie Derrett is accused of leaving the Pullman Hotel on July 4.

She faces a charge of breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Five of the police officers involved in her arrest had to go into self-isolation.

Derrett, who was travelling alone, arrived from Brisbane, Australia, on June 27.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb has previously told Stuff that she was tested for coronavirus and returned a negative result on June 30.

He said authorities recognised managed isolation could be stressful for some people.

“However, wilfully leaving our facilities cannot and will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken.

He said the 14-day isolation period formed a critical part of the actions being taken to keep New Zealand and New Zealanders safe.