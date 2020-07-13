Woman arrested after alleged aggravated robbery attempt at Christchurch dairy

Emergency services were called to the alleged robbery attempt at PK's Dairy on Ferry Rd in Woolston about 10.40am on Monday. (File photo).

A woman has been arrested following reports of an aggravated robbery attempt at a Christchurch dairy.

The incident happened at PK's Dairy on Ferry Rd in Woolston about 10.40am on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said a 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob, and intentional damage.

She said nothing was stolen from the store but the woman was thought to have been armed with a “bar”.

The arrested woman is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Stuff attempted to contact the dairy for comment on Monday.