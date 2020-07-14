Three police searches after Christchurch mosque attacks unlawful - IPCA

A contractor who dug graves for victims of the mosque shootings for free says an investigation into a raid of his home where police seized 11 firearms did not go deep enough.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) announced on Tuesday they had received 13 complaints in relation to police searching people’s homes as part of Operation Whakahaumanu, launched after the March 15 terror attack.

Three of the searches were found to be unlawful.

One of the searches involved the home of Mr Y, who asked not to be named when spoken to by Stuff.

The man, whose record of helping out people in the community and raising money, is known to have endeared him to many – said about 30 police raided his west Christchurch block on April 2 about 5pm while he was still at work.

He earlier said officers went through his daughter’s underwear drawer and pointed a rifle at her as she picked up horse poo.

Police were alerted to Mr Y, following information received that he had been posting far-right-wing material on a Facebook account. Officers then checked his background history and his dealings with police.

Mr Y held a was the holder of a firearms licence, but police did not know if he owned or was in possession of firearms.

Mr Y was at work at the time of the search but his wife and family were home. Police conducted a search under section 18 of the Search and Surveillance Act 2012, after learning through his wife there were firearms locked in the house.

While at the address, the officer in charge received a phone call from Mr Y, who was at his work, asking what was going on. Police asked him if he had any firearms at work and he said he recently purchased an AR15 rifle. He agreed to wait at work until police arrived.

There they seized his rifle, before taking him home.

Once at home, Mr Y unlocked his gun safe and police seized a number of firearms from it.

After learning firearms were present, they conducted the search. The reason given for the search was due to firearms being confirmed in the house together with the belief Mr Y had exhibited concerning behaviour and was incapable of having proper control of the firearms and that he may use them to cause bodily injury to others.

The IPCA did not believe there was reason to suspect Mr Y had committed an offence against the Arms Act or, by reason of his mental or physical condition, was incapable of having proper control of his firearms, or that he would kill or injure anyone with a firearm.

The IPCA alleged Facebook postings were not sufficient to suspect him incapable of having proper control of firearms, and the information police gleaned from background checks was mostly historic and did not require an urgent response.

The Authority ruled the search was unlawful.

Mr Y told Stuff he was “disappointed” the investigation did not go deeper.

"I think the investigation should've gone further and looked at the conduct while they were carrying out the raids, I don't care if the raids were legal or not ... it's a technicality,” he said.

“But there's lessons learnt by everybody and hopefully the lessons learnt are put into action.”

OPERATION WHAKAHAUMANU

Police identified people of interest to national security following the attacks and set up Operation Whakahaumanu, aimed at preventing the potential for acts of violence.

Police searched people’s homes and places of work without a warrant and seized their firearms and firearms licences.

Authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said he recognised police were operating in an environment of unprecedented and heightened risk following the March 15 attacks, and there was a public expectation they take action to mitigate any further risks.

“It was therefore entirely appropriate that they set up an operation to eliminate or mitigate risk of further violence and ensure public safety. However, it is evident that in relation to these three searches, they did not give sufficient consideration to their legal powers of search and seizure.”

Police acknowledged the Authority’s findings and formally apologised for two unlawful searches, the IPCA said.

COMPLAINTS

Mr X became a person of interest to the operation after an anonymous call to Crimestoppers alleging he was involved in white supremacy, anti-Muslim hate speech and racist behaviour.

Police also found Mr X had a historic mental health issue and had previously been a member of a Facebook group that had an association with a website describing itself as “far right-wing”. Mr X had also posted comments indicating he might be opposed to the Government’s gun law reforms.

On April 10, 2019, Mr X was at home with his partner and teenage son when police arrived. Four armed officers entered the house and “cleared it” before other officers spoke with Mr X, who showed police his firearms cabinets.

The officer in charge of the search told Mr X his house was being searched under section 18 of the Search and Surveillance Act 2012. Police remained at the house for about three hours, leaving with a large number of his firearms and his firearms licence.

Mr X later complained the search was unlawful, and he and his family were unlawfully detained.

When police visited his house, they knew he was the holder of a firearms licence and that it was likely he might have firearms in his home, which was lawful. it was lawful for him to possess.

The IPCA said in the context of this search, police would have needed reason to suspect an offence under the Arms Act had been or was being committed. The fact Mr X had posted concerning Facebook messages did not constitute an offence under the Arms Act.

Police told the Authority they relied on section 18(2) of the Act, in that they had reasonable grounds to suspect Mr X was in possession of firearms and by reason of his mental condition suspected he was incapable of having proper control of the arms or may kill or cause bodily injury to any person.

The IPCA disagreed, and said there was not an urgent need to search Mr X's home. The mental health issue was “very historic” and more recent information about his alleged far-right ideals was not sufficient to suspect he was incapable of having proper control of firearms or may kill or cause bodily injury to anyone.

The appropriate way to handle the risks posed by Mr X to first revoke his licence and then seize the firearms, rather than invoking section 18 of the Search and Surveillance Act. The search was therefore unlawful.

The third complainant, Mr Z, came to notice as a person of interest following Facebook posts that gave concern about his mental wellbeing.

As a result of those posts and other background checks, police went to Mr Z’s address, where he lived with other people, on March 28, 2019, to speak with him and assess his situation.

When the officers arrived at the address, they found the front and back doors were open but there was no response when they knocked and announced their presence. Because the house was open, and believing someone was home, the officers walked into the house and knocked on the bedroom doors.

One of Mr Z’s flatmates spoke to the officers, who told the flatmate why they were there. The flatmate took them to Mr Z’s bedroom and opened the door to see if he was in there, but he wasn’t.

Police saw a bong in the room and entered the room to seize it, before realising it was unlikely it was being used for unlawful purposes.

The officers did not search the room and left the house shortly after.

Mr Z complained to the IPCA about police entering his property and searching his room. The officers told the IPCA they entered the address under section 14 of the Search and Surveillance Act and entered his room to seize the bong under section 20 of that Act.

The IPCA said it understood why officers felt the need to visit Mr Z to talk to him. However, neither of the circumstances set out in section 14 existed when they walked into the house uninvited, nor when the flatmate opened Mr X’s bedroom door at their request without his consent.

“There is nothing to suggest that an emergency response was required to check on Mr Z.

“Instead, when they got no response to their knocks on the front and back doors, they should have left the address and returned later.”

The IPCA found the decision to enter Mr Z’s house was unlawful, as well as the entry into his bedroom and examination of the bong.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said the searches were part of a significant national security operation.

Following the terrorist attacks, a significant number of searches were carried out in relation to possible persons of interest.

The three searches examined by the IPCA were part of that larger piece of work.

“I am confident that the officers involved in these three searches were acting with the best of intentions, and were absolutely focused on mitigating risk and preventing further harm in our community,” Price said.

“Police acknowledge the IPCA’s findings around legal powers of search and seizure in two of the three cases and shall be looking to work with the Authority to seek a solution through lessons learned. Police have formally apologised to those involved.”