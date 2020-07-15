Seven accused of being part of international drug syndicate to go to trial

The High Court in Auckland, where the seven defendants appeared to face a number of drugs charges.

Six men and one woman arrested in a major organised crime bust have appeared at the High Court facing various drugs charges.

Jose Mari Torres Macalalad, Sam Edmands, Peter Dong Hae Kim, Maximiliano Javier Luna, Abner Maciel, Mirtha Susan Ramos Mazuela and Terrique Treasurer were all charged.

Police previously said they had seized up to $5 million worth of drugs in an eight-month operation called Operation Mystic.

The seven appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Mathew Downs where he set a trial date of September 27, 2021.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jose Mari Torres Macalalad appeared at the High Court in Auckland. (FILE PHOTO)

The alleged "international drug syndicate" was accused of importing more than a tonne of meth, MDMA, cocaine and ephedrine into New Zealand over a three-year period.

The arrested people included Chilean, Italian, Brazilian and Filipino nationals.

The police National Organised Crime Group and New Zealand Customs ran the investigation.

Police said the operation had "focused on a key player living off shore".