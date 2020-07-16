Auckland police shooting: Woman who allegedly drove getaway car named

Natalie Bracken first appeared at the Waitākere District Court after being charged in connection to the murder.

The woman who allegedly drove the getaway car after police Constable Matthew Hunt was fatally shot can now be named.

Hunt, who joined the police in 2017, died after being shot while carrying out a routine traffic stop in West Auckland on June 19.

Natalie Bracken, 30, can now be named as the woman charged with being an accessory after the fact of Hunt’s murder. She has denied the charge.

Police Ten 7/Screentime Constable Matthew Hunt was fatally shot on June 19.

A 24-year-old man who denies charges of murder, attempted murder and also dangerous driving causing injury to a member of the public will keep his name a secret for two more weeks.

On Thursday morning at the High Court in Auckland, Justice Geoffrey Venning declined Bracken’s appeal for further name suppression.

She was previously denied name suppression in the District Court, with Judge Brandt Shortland saying the woman’s name was already in the public domain and there was the fundamental issue of open justice.

“The reality is, your name’s been out there, your photo’s been out there. It’s all over social media,” the judge told her.

On Thursday, the woman’s lawyer Martin Hislop dropped a bail application, but sought continued interim name suppression for his client until the trial.

Justice Venning again denied the woman name suppression. However, Hislop had until 4pm to appeal. No appeal was lodged.

NZ POLICE Hundreds of police staff gathered on the Eden Park turf and performed a haka as Matthew Hunt's casket passed by.

Much of the hearing cannot be reported due to suppression orders.

Vivienne Feyen, acting on behalf of the man, sought continued name suppression and an adjournment of the hearing of her client’s name, which will be heard on July 31.

The pair are set to go to trial in July 2021.

Hunt died after he and another officer attempted to stop a car in Massey, West Auckland. It’s understood Hunt, who was unarmed, was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other officer was shot in the leg and taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition. He has since been released from hospital.

Hunt was farewelled last week in a service at Eden Park.