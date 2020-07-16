Teen who indecently assaulted women could avoid conviction

Two of the three women Te Rangiaho Williams indecently assaulted were using the Mangaone Stream walkway in Palmerston North.

A judge says a teenager who indecently assaulted three women could avoid a conviction.

Te Rangiaho Ian Williams​, 18, was to be sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday for the indecent assaults.

But Judge Stephanie Edwards put the case off until September so a discharge without conviction could be considered.

”I’m troubled by this case,” she said.

Although the offending was extremely serious – indecent assault has a maximum punishment of seven years’ jail and a strike for violent offending – the effect on Williams would also be serious, she said.

The assaults took place in Palmerston North on May 1, 8 and 11.

The first and third both happened on the Mangaone Stream​ walkway and the second on Vernon Ave, Palmerston North.

Each time Williams ran up behind a woman and indecently assaulted them.

The first two victims were wearing headphones and the third had stopped to talk on a cellphone.

Williams admitted everything when he was arrested and, despite being deeply remorseful, could not explain why he did it.

The judge said she only received Williams’ case file on Wednesday night.

The file contained a lot of documents and references that made her think a discharge without conviction might be appropriate.

She mentioned references about Williams’ future career plans, which may not happen even with a discharge without conviction because of the charges.

Defence lawyer Tim Hesketh said he had considered applying for a discharge before Thursday, but the seriousness of the offending made him think twice.

He would, however, take the opportunity to make the application, he said.

The judge told Williams and the sizeable family support he had in court there was no promise a discharge without conviction would happen.

“There is a lot of helpful information on the file and [a discharge without conviction] is at least something I think I should consider.

“I just want to look at it more carefully than I have the time to today.”

If a discharge without conviction did not happen, Williams would be sentenced to intensive supervision, the judge said.

It was important Williams did nothing to jeopardise his chances at walking away with a clean record, such as breaching his bail or offending again, the judge said.

Williams was previously on a 24-hour curfew, but that was relaxed to a night curfew.