Auckland real estate agent granted licence despite facing meth charges

Real estate agents are receiving more inquiries from overseas and some people are buying houses without seeing them.

A real estate agent was granted a licence to sell homes, despite facing methamphetamine-related charges that could result in at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

The Auckland man, who was arrested and granted interim name suppression in 2019, is charged with possession for supply and importing the class A drug.

The minimum penalty, if he is found guilty, is 10 years’ imprisonment.

Despite the pending charges, the man became a licensed salesperson with the Real Estate Authority (REA) of New Zealand. He is now working for an Auckland company.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff As part of the real estate licence application, applicants must disclose pending criminal charges (file photo).

As part of the licence application process, applicants are asked to disclose any pending criminal charges.

Pending charges will then be taken into consideration to gauge someone’s eligibility to work in the sector, an REA spokesperson said.

If someone is facing charges for a crime of dishonesty, and later found guilty, they will not be eligible to hold a licence.

“Depending on the type of charges or the seriousness, the application may be put on hold until the outcome of the charges is known,” the spokesperson said.

That would typically include the methamphetamine charges the Auckland man is facing, however his licence was not put on hold.

That suggests he did not disclose the charges during the application process, the spokesperson said.

Given the man has interim name suppression, the charges would not appear during an employer police check.

The REA processes upwards of 2,000 licence to sell applications each year and licences must be renewed annually.

During that time, police checks are again carried out.