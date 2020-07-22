Drink-driving: 85,000 could seek to appeal convictions over word on police form

Drink-driving charges have been dismissed because of one word in a police document. (File photo)

A single word in a police document has led to alleged drink-drivers escaping conviction – and one lawyer says thousands more could follow.

Lawyer Alastair Haskett has won a string of cases relating to the issue in the past two months.

He estimates about 85,000 motorists convicted of drink-driving over the past six years can apply to have their cases reviewed.

A motorist who blows more than 400 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath is held by the police.

Reading from a script known as Block J, the police officer gives the motorist the chance to phone a lawyer and have a blood test.

Until recently, the wording of the script advised the motorist their breath test result could be used as “conclusive evidence in a prosecution against you”.

But the legislation stops the police from using the breath test as evidence unless the motorist is warned their result could be used as “conclusive evidence to lead to your conviction”.

The major difference is the police use the word “prosecution” while the legislation uses the word “conviction”.

Haskett says there is a huge difference in the meaning of the two words.

“The advice requirement to be given is key and critical to the regime. It is a bell, the warning to the motorist that this could lead to a conviction.”

David White/Stuff Judge Russell Collins says there is a “material difference” in the meaning of the words “prosecution” and “conviction”.

Judge Russell Collins recently dismissed a charge of drink-driving against one of Haskett’s clients at the Auckland District Court.

The judge agreed with Haskett that there was a “material difference” in the meaning of the words “prosecution” and “conviction”.

“It is not a situation of an inexperienced officer late at night making a slip-up,” the judge said in his finding.

“The police have decided not to use the word Parliament requires, have directed officers to use the wording set out in Block J, have persisted with that despite at least two decisions of the District Court dismissing charges for non-compliance with [the legislation] and the police have not appealed those two decisions.”

Haskett says his argument is not a “tricky dicky legal point” and the motorist’s right to a blood test is fundamental.

He says the blood test is important because the Land Transport Act prevents lawyers from challenging the accuracy of a breath testing machine.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police breath test drivers in Plimmerton.

But the machines are not infallible. In 2015 the police withdrew 400 breath testing machines after it was found that a fault affected the accuracy of 17 per cent of the machines.

The police also withdrew charges against 19 people whose alcohol readings had been elevated by the fault.

However, if the motorist misunderstands the police advice and believes the test will lead to a prosecution and not necessarily a conviction, then they may choose not to take the blood test.

“From what I can work out, five different judges have decided the point. I’m aware of some lawyers down country who are trying to piggyback.”

An internal police memorandum shows senior police officers were aware of a potential problem when they were drafting the Block J script back in 2014.

The memorandum, released to Haskett under the Official Information Act and seen by Stuff, shows at least one senior officer queried the script wording. They told fellow officers it “deviates” from the statutory requirement.

The document records the query was “considered – not amended”.

Haskett said there was a deliberate decision, back in 2014, to change the wording of the script: “Personally, I believe they’re trying to dumb the information down to put people off having a blood test.”

Steve Cullen is another lawyer who specialises in drink-driving cases.

He said the wording of the script is important, especially as it is read to someone who is acknowledged by the police to be affected by alcohol.

Cullen initially said he thought the wording the police used had been an oversight.

However, after being told of the contents of the internal police memo, Cullen said it could be interpreted as the police showing “ill will”.

Stuff contacted the police, asking to interview a senior officer in relation to the matter.

The police responded by email to say they had referred a case to Crown Law to consider appealing and would not be commenting further.

There was no response when Stuff asked to interview a member of the police on the timing of the changes to the script.

Stuff understands that the police have recently changed the wording in Block J to include the word “conviction”.