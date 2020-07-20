Ellerslie shooting: Police hunt person after Auckland firearms incident

A search is underway to locate a person police believe is involved with injuring two people in an Auckland shooting.

Officers responded to the incident on Arthur St, in Ellerslie, about 8.55pm on Friday, but no charges have been laid and inquiries are ongoing.

The two people injured were located with gunshot wounds at a home on the street.

One of those injured remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the second person has been discharged.

“Police have identified the parties involved [in the incident], and we are trying to locate another person who we believe may have been at the address.

”Based on the information we have to date we do not believe this was a random event,” the spokesman said.

Police could not give further details on the incident or the hunt for those involved.