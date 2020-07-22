Devastated parents of dead toddler feel justice system has let them down

The family of a toddler killed in a crash on the shared pathway between Palmerston North and Longburn want more safety signage erected.

The devastated family of a toddler who died when hit by a motorcyclist believe justice hasn’t been served and that New Zealand's court system gives offenders a free pass until they turn 18.

The toddler died after a teen on a motocross bike collided with the toddler's family, who were on bicycles, on the popular walking and cycling path between Palmerston North and Longburn on the evening of September 27.

The motorbike rider, 18, last week appeared in the Youth Court on charges of dangerous driving causing death and injury. Suppression orders prevent the publication of the names of the toddler and the motorcycle rider, amid other identifying details.

The toddler's parents this week told Stuff they believed the court system served the best interests of the offender, rather than the victims.

The toddler’s father, who was seriously injured in the collision, said the process was a road to hell and the family hadn’t been served justice.

The offences were marked on the rider's record and he was disqualified from driving for a year.

He was also ordered to do 100 hours' community work, be under Oranga Tamariki supervision until he turns 19 and pay $8800 reparation.

“That’s not consequences. That’s telling young people they get a free pass at life until they’re 18,” the toddler’s mother said.

She said there needed to be a balance between victims and offenders.

The father said there needed to be something to deter people from reckless behaviour and the sentence was a “kick in the teeth”.

“I’m left with life-long injuries and our son is dead because of the decision of someone who gets a slap on the wrist.

“We’ve lost faith in the justice system. You think it’s there to protect you, but it’s there to for offenders to make sure they don’t get their rights violated after they do something.”

The parents also wanted people to know how dangerous riding motorcycles on shared pathways could be.

The mother believed safety signage would help deter people from this and she encouraged people to report motorbikes riding on such paths to the police or council.

“We’re really concerned for the future of other people using the pathway if they get hit by one of these idiots out there and no consequences were to come.

“People need to report it if they see bikes.”

She said motocross bikes were made for riding on a farm.

“You can’t tell me that people can do that speed riding along there and not feel they’re going to come across walkers and bikers. As soon as you do that, you know you’re taking a risk.”

On the night of the crash the family were heading home and the mother said the motorbike rider was coming towards them with no lights, while the family had lights on their bikes.

The father has had a knee reconstruction and four wrist operations as a result of the crash. His arm is in a sling and he is rehabilitating his hand.

He hoped to regain good function of his wrist and 70 per cent knee function.

The mother said it was fortunate other family members weren’t hurt. She said she couldn't tell their other children the track was safe to use.