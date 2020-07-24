Neighbourly spat over rock throwing ends with man being knifed, strangled

The judge looked favourably on Gregory Cook’s attempts to address his addiction issues (file photo).

A man who strangled and slashed his neighbour with a knife has avoided jail time due to committed attempts to break his drug and alcohol addiction.

Gregory Cook, 44, appeared in Pukekohe District Court this week for sentencing on a charge of intent to cause grievous bodily harm after attacking his neighbour with a knife in January.

According to the summary of facts, the altercation began when the victim discovered Cook throwing rocks at his car at 1am on a Sunday morning.

The victim jumped the fence to have a word, but when confronted, Cook laughed and said he was aiming for possums.

As the confrontation escalated, the victim stepped forward and Cook sliced at him with a large kitchen knife.

James Baker/Stuff Gregory Cook, 44, appeared in Pukekohe District Court for sentencing this week.

Seeing the blade in Cook’s grip and blood dripping to the ground, the victim lunged at the weapon, wresting it away and cutting his fingers in the process.

Yet as he threw the knife away, Cook pushed him to the ground and strangled him before Cook was eventually pulled off by the victim's cousin.

In court, Judge Gerald Winter said that while the charge was serious, since his arrest Cook had taken significant steps to address the drug and alcohol addiction that led to the offending by taking part in The Salvation Army Auckland bridge programme.

“This was not only practically difficult for you to attend as you were on [electronically monitored] bail ... but also very difficult for you considering your deep-seated and recognised addiction to alcohol and/or drugs.”

Judge Winter said a treatment summary from the programme’s director explained that Cook seemed fully committed to his rehabilitation.

“He reported you had a good attitude to your recovery ... and assessed your motivation to change as very high with a key motivator identified as a desire to change because you are sick and tired of the addiction lifestyle.”

The court heard that in a previous sentence indication in May, Judge Winter told Cook he was likely to face a sentence of roughly two years’ imprisonment.

But in light of this new information it was reduced to twenty months, making Cook eligible for home detention.

“At the time it was too early to reflect on the genuineness or the depth of your remorse. The time has now come to for that reflection.”

“You’ve done extremely well.

“And I assess home detention as the least restrictive option.”

Cook was sentenced to ten months of home detention and ordered to undertake any recommended drug and alcohol programmes.