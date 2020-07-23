Private investigation hears new information about Scott Guy killing

Kylee Guy says she’s overwhelmed with the generosity of people pledging to donate money towards a private investigation into the killing of her husband Scott.

New information about the killing of Scott Guy is being assessed by private investigators, who are resuming their look into the unsolved crime.

As a fundraising campaign launched a fortnight ago gathers steam, the investigation on behalf of Scott Guy’s widow Kylee is winding back into action and already new leads are being uncovered.

Kylee Guy paid for an investigation into her husband's death after Scott’s brother-in-law Ewen Macdonald was acquitted of his murder, but the probe was called off in 2015 because of a lack of money.

But friends of Kylee this month launched a public appeal on Givealittle for funds for its resumption. With pledges rolling in a team headed by Phil Jones, of Omega Investigations in Auckland, is starting to work on the case again.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Bryan and Jo Guy reflect 10 years on from the killing of their son Scott Guy.

Jones told Stuff the investigators had already received new information, although he couldn’t say what that was.

“We’ve had some good phone calls. It’s been quite interesting.

“It’s all potentially relevant to the investigation, and new information too. We’re getting stuff that we’ve never heard before.”

That information would need to be assessed further, he said.

The team had “close to 150 actions”, or lines of inquiry, to follow. It was waiting to see how much money would be raised as it began swinging back into action.

“The more funding, the more we can do. These inquiries are huge, really.”

It’s possible the team might need to travel to speak to people, which would cost.

Once the investigation was back up and running fully Jones and his team intended to get to a position where they could present evidence to police.

As of Wednesday evening, the Givealittle appeal had $15,000 of pledges.

Kylee Guy’s advocate and friend Ruth Money said Kylee was grateful for the donations.

“She’s been quite tearful at times because she’s just so overwhelmed with all the support.”

Supplied Investigators looking into the death of Scott Guy have received new information.

Although Jones and his team had done much unpaid work, the level of financial support promised meant analytical investigations could recommence, including use of the “charting tool” software program that kept track of inquiry threads, Money said.

The Givealittle page was set up by Kylee’s friends Kathie​ and Jack Rifle.

Kathie Rifle said she was hoping to have $20,000 pledged by the campaign’s 20th day early next week.

Its ultimate goal was to raise $50,000, but even hitting $30,000 would allow a thorough investigation.

“It’s been amazing. Every donation is generous, but we’ve also had some really quite huge donations as well.”

The campaign ran until October, meaning under Givealittle’s processes the money would be available a month later, but Kathie Rifle said those dates could be brought forward if necessary.

Scott Guy, 31, was shot dead in the early hours of July 8, 2010, while on his way to work at his family’s Feilding farm.

craig simcox/Stuff After Ewen Macdonald’s 2012 trial, where she gave evidence, Kylee Guy paid for a private investigation into her husband’s killing.

Macdonald was acquitted of his murder at a high-profile trial in Wellington in 2012.

Police have this month said the homicide case file remained open, although “no specific staff are currently dedicated to the investigation”. On the 10th anniversary of Scott Guy’s death Kylee appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Scott and Kylee Guy, nee Bullock, married in 2005. The pair had two sons, Hunter and Drover.

Kylee, Hunter and Drover now live in Hawke's Bay with Kylee's new partner, with whom she has a son.

Donations for the private investigation can also be made at Westpac bank branches into account 03 1517 0042662 000.