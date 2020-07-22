One manslaughter-accused police officer granted name suppression; other two declined

Three Taranaki police officers accused of manslaughter in relation to the death of Allen Ball have made a bid to suppress their identities.

Two Taranaki police officers accused of manslaughter have had their request for name suppression rejected by a judge, but a third officer involved in the case has been granted anonymity.

A hearing was held on Friday in the High Court at New Plymouth to hear applications to suppress the identities of the three until the end of their May 2021 trial.

Details of the grounds advanced on all three applications are suppressed, but arguments included the defendants’ safety, health concerns and the impact publication would have on their family and the defendants’ return to work.

The applications were opposed by the Crown and Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki police cell death: Man who died was an Australia-born dairy farmer

* Three Taranaki cops charged with manslaughter fight for name suppression

* Three Taranaki police officers deny cell death was manslaughter



Kevin Stent/Stuff Justice Simon France has approved one of the applications but declined the other two.

The officers, two men and a woman, were charged with manslaughter on June 3 in relation to the death of Allen Ball, 55, in a cell at the Hāwera police station in the early hours of June 1, 2019.

They have pleaded not guilty.

In a judgement released on Wednesday, Justice Simon France suppressed the identity of one of the officers until the conclusion of the trial.

He declined the remaining officers’ applications.

The two unsuccessful officers’ current name suppression orders will lapse at 4pm on August 3, unless an appeal is filed.

If no appeal is filed by that time their names are no longer suppressed and may be published.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The three officers were charged following Ball’s death at the Hāwera Police Station last year.

In another judgement, on a further application heard at Friday’s hearing, Justice France has declined the Crown’s application to suppress the police’s initial decision not to prosecute the three defendants for manslaughter.

The Crown argued the information could prejudice a fair trial.

Defence counsel, as well as Stuff, opposed the application.

Had the suppression order been made, there would have been a take down order directed to part of a previous story written and published by Stuff.

The officers, who are remanded on bail, will return to court for a case review hearing on August 26.