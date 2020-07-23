Drink-driving: Solicitor-General seeks review after judges dismiss cases

Drink-drive charges have been dismissed because of a single word in a police script. (File photo)

The Solicitor-General will ask the Court of Appeal to review the wording of a police script that has allowed alleged drink-drivers to escape convictions.

It is only the second time the Solicitor-General has sought a review and the outcome could affect more than 2000 drink-driving cases which are currently before the courts.

But a defence lawyer who specialises in drink-drive cases and has won a string of cases relating to the issue in the past two months says the review is six years too late.

The issue in the police script read to motorists who fail a breath test relates to just one word.

The police script, known as Block J, warns the motorist their failed test could be used as evidence in a “prosecution” against them.

However, the drink-drive legislation says the motorist must be warned their test could lead to their “conviction”.

The legislation goes on to say that if the motorist is not warned then the breath test cannot be used as evidence.

Several judges have found there is a major difference in the words “prosecution” and “conviction” and have dismissed drink-driving charges.

A spokeswoman for police said a decision from the Court of Appeal will clarify the law for the 2254 drink-driving cases that are currently before the courts around the country.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff The issue comes down to two words – “prosecution” and “conviction”.

However, “it will not change the outcome of cases that have already been decided”.

Rather than appealing a specific case that would only involve one defendant, the Solicitor-General is seeking a clarification of the law, which will affect all current cases.

The spokeswoman said as the matter was now before the courts, police would not be making further comment.

Previously, Stuff reported the wording of the script could affect an estimated 85,000 cases that have come before the courts since 2014, when the wording of Block J was changed.

That figure was based on an estimate by lawyer Alistair Haskett, who has successfully argued several of the drink-drive cases at the Auckland District Court.

Haskett disagrees with the police on the potential ramifications of a Court of Appeal decision.

He said if the appeal court finds in favour of the motorist, then others already convicted would have an argument to bring a late appeal or seek a re-hearing.

“It will influence more than just the active Block J cases.”

He said while many of the motorists convicted since 2014 may have “moved on” with their lives, some may wish to challenge their conviction.

Haskett said he hopes the appeal reveals why police changed the wording in 2014.

In one recent decision, Judge Russell Collins said the wording was not merely a “slip-up” by a young constable working the night shift.

“The police have decided not to use the word Parliament requires, have directed officers to use the wording set out in Block J, have persisted with that despite at least two decisions of the District Court dismissing charges for non-compliance with [the legislation] and the police have not appealed those two decisions.”

Stuff understands police have since changed the wording in Block J to include the word “conviction”.