In the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday P dealer Terry Weston was handed his third jail sentence.

A methamphetamine dealer found with 33 grams and $62,000 cash is back behind bars for the third time.

But Terry Anthony Weston promises this time to turn his life around.

Weston, 51, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to two years and four months’ imprisonment.

Weston has a long history of drug dealing, having served two stints in prison in 2004 and 2013.

His most recent convictions came after police searched his home and car on September 14, 2018.

Officers initially discovered eight cell phones, drug scales and two pipes used for smoking P.

A further search found a bag of methamphetamine, which he had tried concealing in the crotch of his trousers. It contained 33g of the drug.

Also in a bag, police found more than $62,700 cash.

The cash was separated into bundles of $1000 and $5000, and was made up of various denominations.

Judge Stephanie Edwards said Weston had sought help from the Mash Trust, a Manawatū organisation specialising in addiction treatment.

Weston had battled addiction throughout his life, something that stemmed from a history of abuse as a child.

A pre-sentence report stated he grew up without a father.

He was abused by other family members and again under state care.

While remanded in prison, Weston had developed leadership abilities and insight into the devastating effect of methamphetamine.

He has ambitions to become a social worker and help others battling addiction.

“We hope you can fulfil them,” the judge said.

Edwards said it was a large-scale commercial operation, which occurred over a significant period of time.