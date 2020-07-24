Mother jailed for violent kidnapping in revenge attack following son's assault

A 36-year-old woman was sentenced to more than seven years jail for a vigilante attack on a relative.

A man escaped from a car boot only to be stabbed seven times by kidnappers hired by a mother seeking revenge for an attack on her son.

The woman responsible for the vigilante attack, Elizabeth Christina Ritchie, was jailed for seven-and-a half-years in New Plymouth District Court on Friday.

A handful of Ritchie’s distressed family members broke down and yelled in anger at the length of the sentence.

One woman jumped the courtroom’s glass barrier to give Ritchie a hug before she was taken to prison.

The 36-year-old’s jail term arose from the planned January 4 attack on the man, a relative of hers who she believed had assaulted her son several days earlier.

Ritchie paid more than 10 gang members to accompany her to the man’s rural address near Rāhotu in South Taranaki, it was heard in court.

It was 8pm when Ritchie and the group arrived in three vehicles with a number of the occupants armed with “big knives”.

They forced their way into the house and found the man in the bathroom where he was beaten and stomped on until he lost consciousness.

The victim recalled being told he was going to “die tonight”, it was heard in court.

Ritchie ordered the men to put the victim in the boot of a car.

The victim said he was erratically driven around for at least 30 minutes. During that time he could hear people yelling at him that he was going to die.

Fearing for his life, the man ripped the lining off the back of the boot and smashed the boot’s lock.

When the boot popped open the vehicle stopped and the man got out. He was quickly struck from behind and endured another beating and a knife was held at his throat.

He heard someone say “one more minute boys”, and was then stabbed multiple times in the leg and arm.

The group got back into the car and sped off, leaving the victim to crawl across farmland to the nearest house to get help.

The man suffered seven stab wounds which required surgery.

In court, defence lawyer Nathan Bourke said Ritchie’s actions were the result of her “hyper-defensive maternal instinct”.

“She’s essentially snapped,” he said.

While her intention was to both “send a message” and to hurt the victim, Bourke said the matter had significantly spiralled out of control.

“It was a moment of madness which will have profound effects on her.”

Ritchie was raised in a violent and cruel household and went on to become a victim of domestic violence in her later years, Bourke said, referencing a cultural report which canvassed her life.

He submitted this background was the root of her overreaction as she had wanted to protect her own children, and argued for a “significant and generous” discount.

But Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich contended that Ritchie had not “snapped” but rather the violence had been well planned.

Marinovich accepted Ritchie had been exposed to violence but said she had been relocated as a child to her Christian grandparents who loved and supported her.

He submitted the only discount Ritchie should be entitled to was for her earlier guilty pleas and for her time spent on electronically monitored bail.

Judge Gregory Hikaka described the offending as violent, dangerous and deliberate.

“The victim is lucky to be alive,” he said.

Judge Hikaka did not accept there was a link between Ritchie’s background and her offending, only to give discounts from a start point of 12 years’ jail for the guilty pleas, time spent on electronically monitored bail and remorse.

He wished her well for a better future before handing down the seven-and-a-half-year sentence.