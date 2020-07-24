Five arrested as police investigate alleged underage sex trafficking in Northland

An alleged underage sex trafficking syndicate in the Far North is being investigated by police.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie, Northland District Crime Manager said an investigation began in February when allegations of a sexual nature involving a minor were received as a complaint.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and is facing dozens of charges in relation to sexual offending.

Three other Northland men have been arrested, and one Auckland man.

The men all face charges under the Prostitution Reform Act (2003) and will appear in the Kaikohe District Court, Begbie said.

“As the matter remains before the courts, it would be inappropriate for police to make any further comment at this time.”