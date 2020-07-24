Man charged after police find drugs and sawn-off shotgun at Napier addresses linked to Mongrel Mob

Police found a sawn-off shotgun at one address, three rifles at the second address along with methamphetamine, cannabis and a significant amount of cash.

A 53-year-old man is facing charges involving methamphetamine, cannabis and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police executed search warrants at two residential addresses in Napier on Friday morning.

A sawn-off shotgun was found at one address, three rifles at the second address along with methamphetamine, cannabis and a significant amount of cash.

Both addresses are linked to the Mongrel Mob.

In a statement, police said the man was charged with the possession for supply of methamphetamine, possession for supply of cannabis and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man was scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave de Lange said the drug dealing undertaken by organised criminal groups caused a significant amount of harm in communities.

“It is of very real concern that these groups continue to be found in possession of firearms,” he said.

“Police will continue to target these groups who seek to profit from the harm they cause, often to the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Anyone with information about illegal possession of firearms or the sale and supply of illicit drugs is asked to contact police.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

