Ocean swimmer death: Wife's grief continues after Ports of Auckland fined

Leslie Gelberger was killed while swimming in an Auckland harbour.

The prosecution of a skipper whose boat fatally hit ocean swimmer Leslie Gelberger, along with the company involved, was “long, painful and emotionally exhausting”, Gelberger’s widow said.

Gelberger died in April 2017 after being struck by a Ports of Auckland pilot boat while swimming in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

Ports of Auckland was fined $424,000 in the Auckland District Court on Friday for breaching harbour speed limits.

SUPPLIED Leslie Gelberger and wife Laura McLeod.

Skipper Grant More was also fined.

READ MORE:

* Ports of Auckland fined $424k after death of ocean swimmer Leslie Gelberger

* Ports of Auckland enters not guilty plea over death of ocean swimmer

* Ports of Auckland charged over death of ocean swimmer Leslie Gelberger

* Man pulled dead from harbour identified as Leslie Gelberger

* Killed swimmer Leslie Gelberger's 'romantic day' with wife for her birthday ended in tragedy



McLeod said she was disappointed Ports of Auckland took so long to take responsibility for her husband’s death.

“You [Ports of Auckland] profit from our waters, our trade, yet your guardianship and safety in our waters has been lacking,” she said.

“It took the death of my husband for you to sit up and notice or care about your boats speeding close to shore.”

PORTS OF AUCKLAND/SUPPLIED The Wakatere pilot boat accidentally hit Leslie Gelberger in April 2017.

On Friday, Sam Lowery, acting on behalf of prosecutor Maritime New Zealand, said the breaches under the Health and Safety At Work Act were “serious”.

“This case took so long to resolve because the defendants didn’t accept until the day before trial the Wakatere [pilot boat] killed Mr Gelberger,” Lowery said.

He told the court Ports of Auckland’s boats breached the speed limits on 99 per cent of their journeys.

The judge said the “systemic speed” breaches called for a “pretty strong denunciation and deterrence”.

Court documents obtained by Stuff showed the boat breached the speed limit multiple times on the day Gelberger died. At one point, it was travelling seven times the speed limit, the court heard.

It struck Gelberger about 10.50am on April 20, 2017 while travelling at about 35 knots.

Gelberger’s body was recovered near Mairangi Bay.

McLeod said her late husband, who was a teacher at Westlake Girls’ High School, is still missed everyday.

“The loss of his bright smile and enthusiastic personality was devastating to everyone who knew him.

“Even at his celebration of life I had a complete stranger approach me to let me know how Leslie had done him a kindness at a swim race and that he shone even among strangers.”

McLeod thanked the police, Maritime NZ and members of the community who had rallied around the family and “bent over backwards” to help.

“You have embraced us in ways I never imagined and there is no way I could adequately show my appreciation. Your kindness has reaffirmed our love for New Zealand and New Zealanders. Thank you.

“My boys and I continue to struggle in our grief without Leslie's presence, but I am hoping with this now behind us we may finally have the space to breathe and fully grieve the enormity of our loss,” she said.