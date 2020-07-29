Man charged after allegedly attempting to smuggle 2.2 million cigarettes into NZ

A man attempted to smuggle 2.2 million cigarettes into the country, Customs said.

A man has been arrested following Customs’ largest-ever tobacco seizure at the border.

Customs said he attempted to smuggle 2.2 million cigarettes into the country and tried to evade $2.72 million in duty and GST.

The man, a 30-year-old Malaysian national, was scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

He faces charges under the Customs & Excise Act of defrauding Customs revenue and making an erroneous import entry. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely, a Customs spokesperson said.

The cigarettes were hidden inside stacks of metal frames which were declared as ‘roof extension units’, the spokesperson said.

The shipment was sent from Malaysia and arrived in New Zealand in mid-July.

CUSTOMS/SUPPLIED The cigarettes were hidden inside stacks of metal frames.

The shipment was imported under a registered trading company, of which the man is the sole director, Customs said.

Customs investigators executed search warrants at his home and business addresses on Wednesday morning and found further evidence of his offending, the spokesperson said.

Customs group manager of intelligence, investigations and enforcement, Dana McDonald, said the shipment showed “a layer of sophistication in its concealment”.

It also showed a “deliberate attempt to evade tobacco taxes”, he said.

“This does not come as a surprise, as Customs has been making increasing numbers of tobacco seizures in recent years that bear the hallmarks of organised crime.

“Criminals will do whatever they can to make money, regardless of the commodity – it’s just business for them.

“With cigarette prices in New Zealand amongst the highest globally, tobacco fraud is seen as a lucrative business venture for criminals, and sadly we expect this trend to continue.”

CUSTOMS/SUPPLIED A Customs worker inspects the cigarettes.

From January to June this year, Customs made 227 tobacco interceptions at the border, including 422 kgs of tobacco and close to 1.2 million cigarettes or cigars.

This latest seizure means Customs has now intercepted more than 3.4 million cigarettes at the border in 2020.

Customs’ previous largest seizure of tobacco in a single shipment was 340,000 cigarettes in late 2018.

That investigation linked multiple imports, spanning several years.

An Auckland businessman was recently convicted of smuggling 19.4 million cigarettes and evading more than $18.7m in duty and GST.

The businessman was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment.

If you have suspicions about someone involved in smuggling cigarettes illegally, call 0800 4 CUSTOMS (0800 428 786) in confidence, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.