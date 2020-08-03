Manslaughter-accused police officers to fight name suppression decision

Two police officers accused of manslaughter in relation to the death of Allen Ball, pictured, are taking their fight for name suppression to the Court of Appeal.

Name suppression will temporarily continue for two Taranaki police officers accused of manslaughter but denied anonymity.

Three officers, two men and a woman, were charged with manslaughter on June 3 in relation to the death of Allen Ball, 55, in a cell at the Hāwera police station in the early hours of June 1, 2019.

One of the officers was granted suppression until the close of their trial, which is set for May 2021.

The two other officers also applied to keep their identities secret until the end of the trial but this was rejected by the High Court late last month.

Interim suppression was due to lapse at 4pm on Monday, August 3.

Counsel for the two have filed appeals to fight the High Court decision, extending the pair’s interim suppression until the matter is heard before the Court of Appeal.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Ball died at the Hāwera Police Station last year while in custody.

Hearing dates for the appeals will be confirmed later in the week.

It has been alleged the officers were grossly negligent in their duty of care to Ball, who had been taken into police custody hours earlier, and that this negligence was a causal factor in his death.

The officers, who are suspended from their duties and remanded on bail, will return to court for a case review hearing on August 26.