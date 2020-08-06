Grace Millane: Backpacker's killer appeals murder conviction and sentence

The man found guilty of murdering Grace Millane is appealing his conviction and sentence of at least 17 years in prison.

The man found guilty of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane will have to wait to find out whether his appeal against his conviction and prison sentence has been successful.

The 28-year-old, who has name suppression, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of Grace.

The graduate of England’s University of Lincoln died sometime between December 1 and 2, 2018 after she went on a Tinder date with the man in Auckland's CBD.

Grace Millane, left, at the University of Lincoln in England on her graduation day.

The Crown, at trial, said he strangled the 21-year-old for a prolonged period. However, the man denied murder and claimed her death was a tragic accident after the pair had rough sex.

On Thursday at the Court of Appeal, the killer appealed his conviction and jail sentence.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Yvonne Wang, left, and Rachael Reed QC are the killer’s new lawyers.

Justice Stephen Kos, Justice Patricia Courtney and Justice Mark Cooper have reserved their decision.

The man’s lawyer, Rachael Reed QC, opened her submission by saying there were four grounds on which the trial process had miscarried.

Those were how much emphasis was placed on the element of consent, expert evidence, probability, and the negative evidence given by other women about the man’s character.

Reed said no person could consent to their own death, but the jury should have considered whether Grace consented to the application of pressure to her neck and whether her client exceeded the bounds of her consent.

“Did he have time to realise [consent] had occurred prior to her death and if he did, did he maintain an honest belief in consent at that time?

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey said consent was not a defence to murder.

“Consent shouldn’t be removed just because someone has died,” she said.

Justice Kos said the implication of the argument Reed was making was “grave”.

Essentially Reed was saying that someone who chose not to give evidence at trial, as Grace’s killer did, could then advance consent as a justification for death, Justice Kos said.

“I for one resist your proposition.”

In relation to the expert evidence given at trial by forensic pathologist Dr Simon Stables and Dr Fintan Garavan about the methodology of strangulation and cause of death, Reed said the jurors weren’t given an adequate direction by High Court Justice Simon Moore.

GEORGE HEARD/Stuff Justice Stephen Kos, alongside Justice Patricia Courtney and Justice Mark Woolford, presided over the appeal.

But Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey dismissed that, saying 90 seconds was a long time to apply pressure to someone’s neck.

“She must have been resisting ... and struggling for her life,” Dickey said.

“You don't just tap someone's neck and they die.”

‘INEXCUSABLE AND ABHORRENT’

After Grace’s death, the killer took intimate photos of her body, searched for pornography and went on a Tinder date.

He then buried her in a shallow grave in West Auckland’s Waitākere Ranges.

At trial, the man’s then-defence lawyer Ian Brookie said the intimate photos of Grace were taken before she died.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Justice Simon Moore told Millane’s killer that he had shown a high degree of callousness.

However, Reed said that wouldn’t be submitted on appeal against the killer’s sentence and the actions were “abhorrent”.

“I cannot [excuse his actions] as they are inexcusable,” Reed said.

However, Justice Moore had mistakenly found that the bruising on Grace’s body was “significant” when evidence suggested it was not, Reed said.

Justice Moore had also placed too much weight on the man’s degree of callousness. His actions after Grace’s death did not mean he was callous at the time of her death, Reed said.

CONSENT NO DEFENCE

Dickey said at the hearing that consent was not a defence to murder.

TVNZ Gillian Millane, the mother of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane, addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing at the High Court in Auckland.

“What actual evidence was there to sustain the proposition this was an accidental death in a consensual sexual encounter?” he asked.

“Nowhere in [one of the defendant's police interviews] does he link what he did to her death,” Dickey said.

“We have the most flimsy basis of consent.”

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said the killer deserved his minimum 17-year sentence.

“A woman can’t be more exposed at that point in which she’s engaging in sexual relations, she was particularly vulnerable,” McCoubrey said.

“You’re involved in the most intimate activity ... the last thing on your mind is that you’re about to be murdered by your sexual partner.”