Police raid at Christchurch gang pad leads to drug and firearm charges
Four people are facing drug and firearms charges after police raided a gang pad in Christchurch.
Police searched a residential property on Thackers Quay, Woolston, about 6.30pm on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.
Four people were arrested on drug and firearms charges.
All four appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, she said.
Stuff understands the property is associated with the Rebels Motorcycle Club gang.
