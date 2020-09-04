Opium-based products, cash, gold, cigarettes seized in south Auckland drug bust

Three people have been arrested after an investigation into the importation and distribution of opium-based products.

Opium-based products, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gold and more than 400 cartons of cigarettes have been seized in a drug bust in south Auckland.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry from the Counties Manukau Criminal Investigation Branch said three people were arrested.

Barry said the arrests came as part of a long-running investigation into the importation and distribution of opium-based products into New Zealand from India.

He said an investigation was launched late in 2019 after police received information relating to the sale and supply of Kamini, which contains the Class B controlled drug opium.

NZ Police/Supplied Hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gold has been seized by police.

After months of inquiries, police searched six addresses in Papatoetoe and Manukau.

Barry said a significant quantity of Kamini and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gold were seized.

Hundreds of cartons of cigarettes were also seized.

An investigation is underway into their importation.

NZ Police/Supplied Search warrants were conducted at six addresses in Papatoetoe and Manukau.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on September 24 on charges relating to selling the class B controlled drug opium and possession of opium for supply.

A 58-year-old man will also be reappearing in the Manukau District Court on September 24 on the same charges. He is also facing additional charges relating to importing opium.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for selling opium.

“As the matter is before the courts, police are not in a position to comment further,” Barry said.