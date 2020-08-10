Coronavirus: Man arrested after allegedly entering Auckland isolation facility

The Prime Minister says today marks a milestone, but it doesn’t lessen the risk of Covid-19.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly entering a fenced off area outside an Auckland managed isolation facility.

Police said the incident happened around 12.20pm on Friday and the man allegedly had brief contact with someone in managed isolation.

Court documents show the alleged incident happened at Crowne Plaza Hotel on Albert St in the CBD.

As officers approached the site, the man left, police said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The incident took place in a fenced area at Auckland’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Inquiries made into the incident led police to an address in Whangārei, Northland where the man was arrested on Saturday around 10am.

“He has been charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and unlawfully being in an enclosed area, and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday,” the police spokesman said.

Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb said the actions of those involved in the alleged incident are “incredibly irresponsible”.

NZDF NZDF’s Air Commodore Darryn Webb is head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (file photo).

Webb said the man allegedly “forced” his way through 1.8 metre-high fencing and spoke with a person in the exercise area of the isolation facility.

Security measures at the facility meant the breach was detected by police straight away, he said.

“Police on site witnessed the incident and took immediate action to intervene, however the member of the public fled the scene in a vehicle.

“Police have advised that the member of the public was arrested Saturday morning and taken into custody charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and unlawfully being in an enclosed area.”

Webb said the person in isolation has returned two negative Covid-19 tests and health officials consider the contact to be low risk.

Webb said the actions of those involved was “incredibly irresponsible” and the man’s decision to put himself and others at potential risk is “extremely disappointing”.

“There is absolutely no room for complacency for those inside or outside our managed isolation and quarantine facilities while Covid-19 remains contained at our border, and we urge every person in managed isolation to play their part in protecting New Zealand.”

An investigation into the incident is underway to determine if any additional measures are needed.