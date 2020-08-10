Jury retires to consider verdict in Tinder rape trial in Dunedin

A 24-year-old Dunedin denies raping two women he met on the dating app Tinder.

A jury has retired to consider the fate of a man accused of raping two women he met over the dating app Tinder.

The case for and against Michael John Danyon Fraser was summed-up in the Dunedin District Court on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old Dunedin man is facing charges, including rape and unlawful sexual connection, concerning two women.

Judge Michael Crosbie said in his summing up that both women said during a week-long trial their sexual interactions with Fraser, which occurred in early 2018, were characterised by acts of violence, including being choked during sex.

Fraser said he had sex with both women, but that it was consensual, the judge said.

The Crown said both women went to Fraser’s home with the knowledge some form of sexual activity would take place. However, Fraser’s behaviour changed inside his home, including slapping and choking the women, which they did not consent to.

The two women both said Fraser choked, slapped and raped them.

Judge Crosbie said Fraser downplayed the incidents in the witness box.

The Crown said Tinder did not change consent, and the women did not give their consent to Fraser for what unfolded.

Judge Crosbie said Fraser's defence was that both complainants consented, and that included for rough sex.

A former partner of Fraser said he would, at times, choke her during sex and that it was consensual.

Judge Crosbie said the jury had to put any prejudices aside. The people in the case met over Tinder, alcohol had been involved, and their focus should be on what happened inside Fraser’s flat.