Masked robbers flee Palmerston North mini market

Police are investigating a robbery at Kelvin Grove Mini Mart in Palmerston North on Tuesday morning.

Hiding behind masks and carrying weapons, three people robbed a dairy in Palmerston North on Tuesday morning.

Police rushed to Kelvin Grove Mini Mart near the corner of Rhodes Dr and Anakiwa St at 7.30am after the alarm was raised.

It’s unclear what weapons the offenders were carrying, but it didn’t appear anyone was injured in the robbery, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were investigating at the scene on Tuesday morning and weren’t letting customers into the store.

The offenders were yet to be caught.